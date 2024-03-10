2024 SEC Tournament odds: Which school is favored to win?

The 2024 SEC Tournament will take place from Wednesday, March 13 through Sunday, March 17 from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. All 14 of the conference’s programs will participate in this single-elimination bracket and the winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee won the SEC’s regular season championship and will enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed with a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals. The Volunteers were picked as the preseason SEC favorite and lived up to the hype, being led by Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht. The other three teams who received double byes are No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Alabama, and No. 4 Auburn, all of whom finished tied with a 13-5 record in conference play.

Also tying those teams was South Carolina, who was the odd team out due to tiebreakers and will only receive a single-bye as the No. 5 seed. The Gamecocks were the biggest surprise of the entire league after being picked to finish last. No. 6 Florida also made a huge leap under second-year head coach Todd Golden.

Here is the full list of odds and our pick for the 2024 SEC Tournament.

2024 SEC Tournament odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Tennessee +130

Auburn +260

Kentucky +400

Alabama +450

Florida +2000

Mississippi State +6500

South Carolina +8000

Texas A&M +10000

Ole Miss +25000

LSU +30000

Arkansas +30000

Georgia +50000

Vanderbilt +100000

Missouri +100000

The Pick: Auburn +260

Tennessee is understandably the favorite heading into Nashville, but a team that could prevent it from even making the championship game is Auburn.

As mentioned before, the Tigers were in the logjam of teams that were in contention for the regular season title and their stats back them up. Bruce Pearl’s crew led the SEC in differential categories like points (+14.9), field goals made (6.3), field goal percentage (+8.5%), and assists (8.3), along with a -2.4 differential in turnovers. Combine this with a 4-1 record in neutral site games this year, and I see Auburn cutting down the nets on Sunday.