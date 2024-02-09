Best value lineup strategy for 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

It’s going to be very difficult to find value in this contest. We’ll just come out and say it in the first line. Super Bowl 58 features the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl 54. Both teams are pretty top-heavy when it comes to offensive skill position players. So finding value will be less about cheap players and more about pricing discrepancies. Below we’ll go over some value options for your showdown lineups on DraftKings for Super Bowl 58.

Chiefs vs. 49ers: Super Bowl LVIII

George Kittle, 49ers ($6,400)

This pick is merely because Kittle is the cheapest of the prominent skill position players on both sides. But that could be a mistake by the game makers. The Chiefs will likely try and rush QB Brock Purdy and force him into quick throws/mistakes. Kansas City has some corners that can shadow WRs Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Kittle could be freed up quite a bit in this game.

The Niners have also trailed in each of their playoff games this postseason; they had to come back down 24-7 in the NFC Championship. So if San Fran is trailing in this contest or trying to keep up with Kansas City, expect a lot of passing. The Chiefs essentially took away the run game vs. the Ravens and forced them to beat them through the air. Kittle has just as high a ceiling as Aiyuk and Samuel. So in terms of value, Kittle gets the first nod.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs ($3,000)

MVS isn’t a very good or consistent wide receiver. But there’s reason to believe he’s a decent value in DFS. Aside from rookie Rashee Rice ($7,600), Valdes-Scantling will see the most snaps on offense at WR for Kansas City. He played almost as many as Rice in the AFC Championship vs. Baltimore (67 for 83% of the snaps). That only resulted in two targets and one was that 32-yard catch to seal the win.

The Chiefs could take some deep shots with MVS if the Niners get up and start to run the clock with CMC. Valdes-Scantling had four targets with two catches for 62 yards vs. the Bills in the Divisional Round, which isn’t bad at this price. Someone aside from Travis Kelce, Rice, and Isiah Pacheco will need to make a play for the Chiefs. It could be MVS. He’s a punt but could pay off.

Chiefs D/ST ($3,400)

Kansas City’s defense has been great this postseason. The unit has posted at least 8.0 fantasy points in two of three playoff games. The Chiefs scored 14 fantasy points in the win over the Ravens in the AFC title game thanks to four sacks and a few turnovers. If we’re looking at a team to turn the ball over, the 49ers feel more likely with Purdy under center than Patrick Mahomes. San Fran’s defense is also a bit overrated. The Niners offense is tough but also hasn’t clicked at times. The Chiefs could build an early lead, lean on Pacheco and some timely throws from Mahomes and play D. You can craft a decent lineup around that game script with the Chiefs D/ST.

Bonus picks

There’s a decent chance someone obscure on the Chiefs will score. Last season in the Super Bowl vs. Philly, the Chiefs got Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney ($1,400) into the end zone. Toney could end up playing again in the SB this time around and is super cheap. This year’s random TD scorer could be Justin Watson ($2,400), who might be a trendy value. He’s getting snaps as the WR3 and had a few catches last year in the Super Bowl. Andy Reid could roll Watson out there in a few red-zone situations. The only random value on the Niners is Kyle Juszczyk at $800. Remember, Juice had three catches for 39 yards and a TD in Super Bowl 54.

