Fantasy Golf Picks — 2024 WM Phoenix Open Picks, Preview, Predictions

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2024 Waste Management Open Picks, bets, and One and Done — while also providing their 2024 Pebble Beach Recap and LIV Mexico Recap.

2024 WM Phoenix Open Overview

Field: 132 Players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties

Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 8

Defending Champ: Scottie Scheffler

2024 WM Phoenix Open Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Eagles Gained

Opportunities Gained

2024 WM Phoenix Open Course

Course: TPC Scottsdale

Yardage: 7,261

Par: 71

Greens: Poa trivialis/Perennial rye overseed

DraftKings Showdown Streak

Going back-to-front is a minor edge chasing a birdie streak. Holes 17-18-1 play 0.25 strokes under par while Holes 8-9-10 play 0.03 strokes over par. The easiest of the holes in consideration is, pretty easily, the 332-yard Par 4 17th (39.1% birdie-or-better rate) — as good a starting point for a streak as any. Also, don’t rule out the in-round form. Heading into the 17th are two of the seven easiest holes on the course — a contrast to Hole #7 being the lead into the other streak-potential as the second toughest on the course.

2024 WM Phoenix Open: Past Winners

2023: Scottie Scheffler -19

2022: Scottie Scheffler -16

2021: Brooks Koepka -19

2020: Webb Simpson -17

2019: Rickie Fowler -17

2018: Gary Woodland -18

2017: Hideki Matsuyama -17

2016: Hideki Matsuyama -14

2015: Brooks Koepka -15

2023: Scottie Scheffler

- He matched Nick Taylor with a 65 on Sunday (second best round of the day). He was better than Taylor just once in four rounds (fired a 64 on Friday)

-Scheffler led the field in Prox: 150-175, a distance range that all top-9 finishers gained

2022: Scottie Scheffler

- His 62 on Saturday was 2 strokes better than any other round for any other golfer during the tournament (the only round in which he topped Cantlay)

- Of the nine that gained 5+ strokes with the flat stick, six cashed top 10 checks

2024 WM Phoenix Open Picks

Justin Thomas

This feels like the chalk pick of the century, but here we are. JT’s recent form coupled with his event history is pretty hard to ignore. He could have won at Pebble if he’d just made a few putts Saturday, finishing as just one of two players inside the Top 20 who lost strokes on the green for the two rounds at Pebble Beach. Thomas has played in Phoenix every year since 2015, and hasn’t finished worse than T17 in any of the past six seasons.

