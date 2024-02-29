No. 23 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: Preview, picks, predictions, odds for WCC matchup

The No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the San Francisco Dons in a West Coast matchup on Thursday, February 29. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Gonzaga (22-6, 12-2 WCC) is currently projected to earn a play-in spot as an 11 seed in the field of 68. They currently sit in Joe Lunardi’s Last Four In at ESPN, and if they don’t win the WCC this year, their chance at going dancing in March could still disappear. The Zags rank 20th overall at KenPom and 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They are currently on a six-game winning streak.

Led by Graham Ike and Anton Watson, Gonzaga averages 84.7 points per game (7th in the nation). They shoot 51% from the field (2nd in the nation) and grab 39.4 rebounds per game (17th in the nation). Earlier this year, they defeated San Francisco at home, 77-72, relying on turnovers and steals to push ahead. Can they do it again on the road?

San Francisco (22-7, 11-3 WCC) is not currently in the bracketology picture, but they are still in the hunt in the West Coast Conference, joining perennial conference powerhouses Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. They rank 61st at KenPom, and while they have not yet been able to beat the Zags or the Gaels, they kept them each within five points or less. They still have to get over the hump of winning one of their big games, though.

The Dons record 8.5 steals per game (25th in the nation) and hold opponents to 65.5 points per game (22nd in the nation). However, their offense puts up just 77.3 points per game (62nd in the nation). If they can flip the turnover margin from their January road trip to Gonzaga, I like SF’s chances here. This is one of the biggest home games of their season, if not the biggest, and they’ll play like it.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Gonzaga -3.5

Total: 153

Moneyline: Gonzaga -166, San Francisco +140

Pick: San Francisco +3.5

San Francisco lost by five on the road to Gonzaga, and as the season rounds third and heads toward conference tournament time, the Dons are looking for a signature win that could get them into consideration for a March Madness berth. They stayed within four points of Saint Mary’s on the road just over a week ago, and have the potential to make this a one-score game — or even end up on top.