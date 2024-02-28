What’s the latest on the PGA-LIV merger? Will it actually happen?

Hey, remember back in June of last year, when the PGA TOUR shocked the golf world by announcing that they would be merging with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league? Remember how this announcement came after months of explicit verbal animosity between the two leagues? That was pretty crazy, right? So what’s the latest?

Well there honestly hasn’t been much news out of this merger since it was announced, leaving golf fans in the dark. After the merger announcement, PGA TOUR golfers Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton joined LIV Golf and are still barred from participating in PGA TOUR events, meaning that there is still a notable schism between the two leagues.

The two organizations are still separate entities as of now. A common misconception about the merger is that LIV itself will be merging with the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour, when the real partnership will take place with LIV’s primary funding source, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, raising questions about the future of the LIV Golf League itself.

The merger’s deadline was initially planned as December 31, 2023, but was extended as talks between the organizations continued. Per NBC, the two parties are aiming for a decision to be reached ahead of the Masters in April, but that now quickly approaches as March looms.

Speaking of the Masters — this week, LIV golfer Talor Gooch made a comment that brought plenty of ridicule upon him in the golf corners of the Internet. Gooch said that future major wins would have “an asterisk” because the fields would be missing some LIV golfers. For context, LIV golfers are not awarded OWGR points for wins on their tour, and the OWGR rankings are a large determinant of eligibility for even . Will the Saudi Public Investment Fund demand that their golfers are allowed into the majors in their talks with the PGA TOUR in the coming months?

The PGA TOUR also received a $3 billion commitment from another investor, Strategic Sports Group, that would launch a for-profit arm of the tour called PGA Tour Enterprises. Tour members would be allowed to become equity holders in this, the Saudi PIF investment would coexist with this investment, but the partnership may face antitrust lawsuits from the U.S. government if it comes to fruition.

Long story short: There aren’t many updates