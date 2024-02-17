College basketball picks: No. 4 Marquette vs. No. 1 UConn best bet on Saturday, Feb. 17

The marquee game of today’s slate brings us to Hartfort, CT, where the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles will visit the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies. Tipoff for this huge Big East matchup is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

Marquette (19-5, 10-3 Big East) has rattled off eight straight victories heading into this top five showdown and last put down Butler 78-72 on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles shot 47.7% and were able to score 46 points in the paint to the Bulldogs’ 20. Tyler Kolek had a monster outing with 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the win.

UConn (23-2, 13-1 Big East) has won a nation-long 13 straight gamed heading into today’s game and did what was expected of it in a 101-65 demolition of last-place DePaul on Wednesday. The defending national champions did not get caught in a look-ahead spot as this matchup was well decided by halftime. Alex Karaban led with 21 points in a game where all five starters scored in double digits.

This is a true best-on-best matchup as both teams boast the top two offenses and defenses in the Big East per KenPom. How UConn possessions go should be the determining factor for how this top five showdown will go. The Huskies are 56.9% in effective shooting in conference play and are also shooting 39.1% from three. They’ll have to be extra careful when protecting the ball this afternoon as the Golden Eagles lead the conference in turnover percentage at 21.6% and boast a steal percentage of 12.7%.

What this game means for Marquette

Marquette has gradually risen up the AP poll during its win streak and its No. 4 ranking affirms Shaka Smart’s bunch as one of the nation’s elite. However, the one team blocking their path to a second straight Big East championship is UConn, who is mowing right through the league this season. A road victory over the reigning national champions would make a huge statement and set up an epic rematch in Milwaukee on March 6.

What this game means for UConn

UConn has ripped right through the Big East so far and this will be the toughest test it will face in league play. Along with the big-time nature of this game, there should be some extra motivation for the Huskies considering that the Golden Eagles knocked them out of the Big East Tournament last March.

Marquette vs. UConn odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -7

Total: 147.5

Moneyline: UConn -325, Marquette +260

Pick: Marquette +7