Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in State Farm Super Bowl 58 commercial

State Farm is known for their crossover ads featuring some of the brightest stars in the NFL. This season the Kansas City Chiefs were represented well with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid appearing in a number of ads. For Super Bowl 58, the auto insurance giant features none other than famed bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger is a man of many titles and accolades such as being named Mr. Olympia back in 1970, bursting onto the scene as a rigid bodybuilder at age 23. His acting career also began to blossom with breakthrough roles in “Conan the Barbarian” and “Terminator” coming in the 1980s. Other notable titles he starred in include “Commando”, “Predator”, “Total Recall”, and “Kindergarten Cop”.

After a successful career on the big screen as an actor, the Austrian-American shifted his focus toward the world of politics. In October 2003 he was elected the 38th governor of California, and served eight years under the Republican Party.

Schwarzenegger, 76, is set to portray “Agent State Farm” as the former politician and businessman returns for his latest cameo on Super Bowl Sunday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger State Farm Super Bowl 58 commercial

The State Farm trailer shows Schwarzenegger rescuing a pair of dogs from a burning home in its opening. In typical comedic Schwarzenegger fashion he delivers the signature one-liner with a twist, saying, “like a good neighbaa, state farm is there,” to the chagrin of an acting director. After a brief back and forth they go for take two, but to no one’s surprise, his thick accent butchers the neighbors part again.

At 0:35 seconds even signature star Kevin Miles who portrays “Jake from State Farm” can’t help Schwarzenegger nail it. The scenes continue with some more back and forth on his pronunciation before he’s handed a new script. That’s the cliffhanger for this trailer as we are encouraged to tune in come Sunday and find out if Schwarzenegger can sound out the “or” in neighbor.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.