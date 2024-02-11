Will Taylor Swift make an appearance for Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl 58 is set for Sunday, February 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and R&B superstar Usher will be this year’s halftime performer for the big game. He, of course, won’t be the only Grammy-winning megastar in the building that night as Taylor Swift is also expected to be there in support of her boyfriend - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

To answer the question for those wondering, no, Taylor Swift will not be appearing or performing during Usher’s halftime set.

The pop superstar will be in Tokyo for her Eras Tour during the week, performing at the Tokyo Dome for four straight nights before flying to Las Vegas for the game. If she were to make a surprise appearance, she’d most likely need to be in Las Vegas a few days early for rehearsals/walkthroughs. Along with that, Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, and it’s roughly a 12-hour flight. So if she left at around midnight following her final show on Saturday, it would be around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning in Vegas. That means with a direct flight and little issues finding a place to park her private jet, she’d be in Vegas the night before the Super Bowl.

Needless to say, Swift will most likely be exhausted come Super Bowl Sunday and performing will be the furthest thing from her mind as she supports Kelce and the Chiefs. With her set to fly to Australia for the next leg of the tour the following weekend, she’d probably want to get as much rest as possible in the few days of downtime that she’ll have.

