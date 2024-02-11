The essential Usher Super Bowl 58 halftime show playlist

After making 100 performances during his Las Vegas residency last year, Usher is back in Sin City nearly 3 months later for the big stage. Although, this is significantly different than his last Super Bowl halftime guest appearance over 10 years ago— he will now headline Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. We have a tailored playlist to help savor this moment with family and friends during game day, but for any day really!

Of course, our playlist includes his upbeat hits such as “Yeah!,” and “Omg.” However, it is no secret Usher is widely known for his love songs which can slow things down a bit when partying (or result in a karaoke-like experience), regardless we couldn’t leave off some of those career classics. We even snuck in a few songs he is featured on with artists like David Guetta, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber.

Listen and relive all of your Usher favorites from then until now in our playlist below.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.