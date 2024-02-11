How Isiah Pacheco could win MVP of Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for their third championship ring in five seasons as they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs have the chance to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots won in 2004 and 2005.

The Chiefs retained a significant portion of their starters from the 2023 Super Bowl win over the Eagles, including running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco, a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, has quickly become a powerhouse weapon on the ground for this Chiefs team. He finished the 2023 regular season with 935 rushing yards and 244 receiving yards, scoring nine times. He has found the end zone in each of the three Chiefs’ postseason games, as well.

Patrick Mahomes earned the Super Bowl MVP award after the Super Bowl 57 victory over the Eagles. The QB also took home the award after the Chiefs’ 2020 win over the 49ers. He enters as the favorite to win it again at DraftKings Sportsbook — but is there a way that a different Chiefs player could earn MVP with a Super Bowl win?

Mahomes’ receivers have come under fire this season for dropped passes, although the postseason has shown marked improvement. Tight end Travis Kelce is likely the only receiver who would be able to take home an MVP, but running back Isiah Pacheco could be in the running if he has the game of his life.

It is important to note that a running back has not won Super Bowl MVP since 1998 when Terrell Davis took home the award after the Broncos beat the Packers. Davis had 30 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns in the game. That touchdown marker is likely the biggest factor for Pacheco — if the RB is hoping to win MVP, he essentially has to outscore Mahomes, which will likely only happen with three rushing touchdowns.

Pacheco scored two touchdowns against the Raiders this season, marking his first and only multiple-score game since joining the NFL. His MVP odds sit at +3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The 49ers allowed three rushing TDs from three different running backs in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions, so it’s not out of the question for Pacheco to hit that mark.

Super Bowl 58 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.