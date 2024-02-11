Will the roof be open at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 is set as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will take place on Sunday, February 11, and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

For those wondering whether the roof at Allegiant Stadium will be opened or closed for the big game, the answer is that it will be closed ... because it can’t open. Allegiant Stadium has a fixed ETFE cable roof. The facility features large, retractable glass windows behind the Al Davis memorial torch on the side of the stadium.

This will be the very first Super Bowl ever to be held in Las Vegas and will mark the first time the game will be held in a new market since Super Bowl 48 in the New York City area in 2014. Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020, coinciding with the Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas. This year’s Super Bowl was originally supposed to be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. However, due to scheduling conflicts with Mardi Gras, the NFL opted to give Vegas this year’s game and have New Orleans host Super Bowl 59 next February.

