Tracking Isiah Pacheco’s performance in Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

2nd quarter update - Pacheco has 7 carries for 27 yards along with 3 receptions for 21 yards. The Chiefs trail the 49ers 10-3 after one half of Super Bowl 58. Kansas City will have possession to begin the 3rd quarter.

Pacheco had a costly fumble for the Chiefs in the red zone one play after Mecole Hardman caught a 53-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Ball is loose. Deommodore Lenoir knocks the ball out and the @49ers defense forces a turnover!



1st quarter update - Pacheco has 2 carries for 7 yards with both teams scoreless 15 minutes into Super Bowl 58. The 49ers fumbled on their first possession along with two punts while the Chiefs also punted twice. San Francisco will begin the second quarter with possession.

Super Bowl 58 is upon us as the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

This will be the second straight Super Bowl appearance for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco. The Rutgers product was once again a catalyst for Kansas City in their playoff run. In three contests, Pacheco has rushed for 254 yards and has scored a touchdown in each game. Last year against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, Pacheco finished with a game-high 76 yards and one touchdown.

With his anytime touchdown odds currently at -115 on DraftKings Sportsbook, there is a good chance he sees production once again. In this article, we will be tracking Pacheco’s performance in Super Bowl 58.

