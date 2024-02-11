Tracking Travis Kelce’s performance in Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years and will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

It looked like Father Time had finally caught up to Kelce in the regular season. as he had less than 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2015 and had only five receiving touchdowns. He has looked closer to form in the postseason and has dominated the defenses he has played. Kelce has brought in 23 of his 27 targets in the playoffs for 262 yards and three touchdowns. It may not seem like that is a lot, but Kansas City only has four receiving touchdowns as a team in the playoffs.

In this article, we will be tracking Kelce’s performance in Super Bowl 58 as he looks to win his third overall Super Bowl ring and second in as many years.

Second-quarter update: San Francisco scored first in the Super Bowl, with RB Christian McCaffrey coming down with a receiving touchdown. Kansas City didn’t score a touchdown in the first half, settling for a field goal just before halftime. Kelce didn’t have any other targets in the second quarter and still has the lone reception for one yard.

First quarter update: The game is tied 0-0, with neither offense able to get on the scoreboard in the first. Kelce was targeted only once and caught it, but it went for a single yard.

