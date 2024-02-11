Tracking Deebo Samuel’s performance in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

It’s a star-studded rematch in Super Bowl 58, as the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers with a Lombardi Trophy on the line for the second time in five years. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Niners star receiver Deebo Samuel did a bit of everything back in Super Bowl 54, racking up five receptions for 39 yards and adding 53 yards on the ground, and San Francisco will need their Swiss Army Knife to be at his best if they want to take home the title this time around. Samuel caught 60 passes for 892 yards during the regular season along with 225 yards rushing on 37 carries. He’s been banged up a bit during this postseason run, leaving the 49ers’ Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers early on with a shoulder injury. But he was as explosive as ever in the team’s NFC Championship Game rally against the Lions, leading all San Francisco receivers with eight catches for 89 yards — and when he’s right, Samuel remains among the most dynamic playmakers in the league.

All night long, we’ll be tracking Samuel’s performance in Super Bowl 58 below, highlighting his biggest moments and keeping track of his statistics and his most notable prop bets.

Deebo Samuel stats, highlights and props tracker

STATS

2 receptions, 24 yards, 2 rush, -1 yards, 0 touchdowns

HIGHLIGHTS

First quarter

While Chris Conley and Ray Ray McCloud both came up with big catches for San Francisco, it was a relatively quiet first quarter for Samuel. He was stuffed on his lone jet sweep attempt, and his only catch came underneath on third-and-20.

Samuel nearly had the game’s first touchdown early in the second quarter, but Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie made a spectacular defensive play in the end zone to force a field goal.

Second quarter

TBD

PROPS

First touchdown: +900

Last touchdown: +900

Anytime touchdown: +140

Receiving yards: 58.5 (over -130, under +100)

First quarter receiving yards: 12.5 (over +100, under -130)

First half receiving yards: 28.5 (over -100, under -100)

Receptions: 4.5 (over -160, under +124)

Longest reception: 22.5 (over -105, under -125)

Player with most receptions: +500

Rushing yards: 16.5 (over -115, under -115)

Rushing + receiving yards: 79.5 (over -125, under -105)

Super Bowl MVP: +2000

