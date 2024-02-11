First TD scorer odds available for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. This is one of the biggest betting days in sports, and you can bet on everything from how long the national anthem is to who will score the last touchdown. Let’s take a look at the odds for the first, last and anytime touchdown scores for Super Bowl 58.
San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey has the best odds of scoring a touchdown in the game (-225), the first touchdown (+380), and the last touchdown (+425). The 49ers have played two playoff games so far this postseason after earning the No. 1 seed for the NFC and getting a Wild Card round bye. He has scored four touchdowns so far, two in each game. CMC scored the last touchdown in the 49ers win over the Green Bay Packers and the first Niner-specific touchdown against the Detroit Lions, but not the first touchdown overall.
Kansas City RB Isiah Pacheco has the second-best odds to score the first overall (+550), last overall (+550) or anytime touchdown (-135). He has played in three games in the playoffs and has tallied 254 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries. Pacheco scored the last touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round, the last touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round and the last touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the Championship Round.
Other touchdown scorers for the 49ers in the playoffs this year include George Kittle (first touchdown vs. Packers), Brandon Aiyuk (anytime TD vs. Lions) and Elijah Mitchell (anytime TD vs. Lions). Other touchdown scores for the Chiefs in this year’s postseason include Rashee Rice (first TD vs. Dolphins) and Travis Kelce (anytime TD vs. Bills, first TD vs. Ravens).
Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 58 TD Odds
|Player
|First TD
|Last TD
|Anytime TD
|Christian McCaffrey
|+380
|+425
|−205
|Isiah Pacheco
|+550
|+550
|−135
|Travis Kelce
|+600
|+550
|−120
|Rashee Rice
|+800
|+700
|+105
|Brandon Aiyuk
|+900
|+1000
|+140
|Deebo Samuel
|+900
|+950
|+140
|George Kittle
|+900
|+1000
|+150
|Patrick Mahomes
|+2200
|+2200
|+390
|Justin Watson
|+2800
|+2800
|+450
|SF 49ers D/ST
|+2800
|+2500
|+500
|KC Chiefs D/ST
|+3000
|+2500
|+550
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|+3000
|+2800
|+550
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|+3000
|+2800
|+600
|Kadarius Toney
|+3000
|+3500
|+650
|Jauan Jennings
|+3000
|+3000
|+550
|Brock Purdy
|+3000
|+3500
|+600
|Elijah Mitchell
|+3000
|+3000
|+650
|Skyy Moore
|+3500
|+3500
|+650
|Noah Gray
|+4000
|+3000
|+700
|Kyle Juszczyk
|+4500
|+4500
|+900
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|+5000
|+4500
|+950
|Mecole Hardman
|+5500
|+5500
|+1100
|Richie James Jr.
|+5500
|+5000
|+1100
|Charlie Woerner
|+5500
|+6000
|+1300
|Ronnie Bell
|+6000
|+6000
|+1400
|Jordan Mason
|+6000
|+7000
|+1400
|Justyn Ross
|+6500
|+6000
|+1400
|Chris Conley
|+7000
|+6000
|+1300
|Blake Bell
|+9000
|+9000
|+2200
|Brayden Willis
|+9000
|+11000
|+2500
|La'Mical Perine
|+11000
|+9000
|+2200
|No Touchdown Scorer
|+16000
|+16000
