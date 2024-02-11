First TD scorer odds available for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. This is one of the biggest betting days in sports, and you can bet on everything from how long the national anthem is to who will score the last touchdown. Let’s take a look at the odds for the first, last and anytime touchdown scores for Super Bowl 58.

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey has the best odds of scoring a touchdown in the game (-225), the first touchdown (+380), and the last touchdown (+425). The 49ers have played two playoff games so far this postseason after earning the No. 1 seed for the NFC and getting a Wild Card round bye. He has scored four touchdowns so far, two in each game. CMC scored the last touchdown in the 49ers win over the Green Bay Packers and the first Niner-specific touchdown against the Detroit Lions, but not the first touchdown overall.

Kansas City RB Isiah Pacheco has the second-best odds to score the first overall (+550), last overall (+550) or anytime touchdown (-135). He has played in three games in the playoffs and has tallied 254 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries. Pacheco scored the last touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round, the last touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round and the last touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the Championship Round.

Other touchdown scorers for the 49ers in the playoffs this year include George Kittle (first touchdown vs. Packers), Brandon Aiyuk (anytime TD vs. Lions) and Elijah Mitchell (anytime TD vs. Lions). Other touchdown scores for the Chiefs in this year’s postseason include Rashee Rice (first TD vs. Dolphins) and Travis Kelce (anytime TD vs. Bills, first TD vs. Ravens).

Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 58 TD Odds Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD Christian McCaffrey +380 +425 −205 Isiah Pacheco +550 +550 −135 Travis Kelce +600 +550 −120 Rashee Rice +800 +700 +105 Brandon Aiyuk +900 +1000 +140 Deebo Samuel +900 +950 +140 George Kittle +900 +1000 +150 Patrick Mahomes +2200 +2200 +390 Justin Watson +2800 +2800 +450 SF 49ers D/ST +2800 +2500 +500 KC Chiefs D/ST +3000 +2500 +550 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +3000 +2800 +550 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +3000 +2800 +600 Kadarius Toney +3000 +3500 +650 Jauan Jennings +3000 +3000 +550 Brock Purdy +3000 +3500 +600 Elijah Mitchell +3000 +3000 +650 Skyy Moore +3500 +3500 +650 Noah Gray +4000 +3000 +700 Kyle Juszczyk +4500 +4500 +900 Ray-Ray McCloud III +5000 +4500 +950 Mecole Hardman +5500 +5500 +1100 Richie James Jr. +5500 +5000 +1100 Charlie Woerner +5500 +6000 +1300 Ronnie Bell +6000 +6000 +1400 Jordan Mason +6000 +7000 +1400 Justyn Ross +6500 +6000 +1400 Chris Conley +7000 +6000 +1300 Blake Bell +9000 +9000 +2200 Brayden Willis +9000 +11000 +2500 La'Mical Perine +11000 +9000 +2200 No Touchdown Scorer +16000 +16000

