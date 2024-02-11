 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First TD scorer odds available for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58

We take a look at the odds for first touchdown scorer available on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the Super Bowl 58 matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers.

By Teddy Ricketson
Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Charlie Woerner #89 after scoring a touchdown during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. This is one of the biggest betting days in sports, and you can bet on everything from how long the national anthem is to who will score the last touchdown. Let’s take a look at the odds for the first, last and anytime touchdown scores for Super Bowl 58.

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey has the best odds of scoring a touchdown in the game (-225), the first touchdown (+380), and the last touchdown (+425). The 49ers have played two playoff games so far this postseason after earning the No. 1 seed for the NFC and getting a Wild Card round bye. He has scored four touchdowns so far, two in each game. CMC scored the last touchdown in the 49ers win over the Green Bay Packers and the first Niner-specific touchdown against the Detroit Lions, but not the first touchdown overall.

Kansas City RB Isiah Pacheco has the second-best odds to score the first overall (+550), last overall (+550) or anytime touchdown (-135). He has played in three games in the playoffs and has tallied 254 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries. Pacheco scored the last touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round, the last touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round and the last touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the Championship Round.

Other touchdown scorers for the 49ers in the playoffs this year include George Kittle (first touchdown vs. Packers), Brandon Aiyuk (anytime TD vs. Lions) and Elijah Mitchell (anytime TD vs. Lions). Other touchdown scores for the Chiefs in this year’s postseason include Rashee Rice (first TD vs. Dolphins) and Travis Kelce (anytime TD vs. Bills, first TD vs. Ravens).

Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 58 TD Odds

Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD
Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD
Christian McCaffrey +380 +425 −205
Isiah Pacheco +550 +550 −135
Travis Kelce +600 +550 −120
Rashee Rice +800 +700 +105
Brandon Aiyuk +900 +1000 +140
Deebo Samuel +900 +950 +140
George Kittle +900 +1000 +150
Patrick Mahomes +2200 +2200 +390
Justin Watson +2800 +2800 +450
SF 49ers D/ST +2800 +2500 +500
KC Chiefs D/ST +3000 +2500 +550
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +3000 +2800 +550
Marquez Valdes-Scantling +3000 +2800 +600
Kadarius Toney +3000 +3500 +650
Jauan Jennings +3000 +3000 +550
Brock Purdy +3000 +3500 +600
Elijah Mitchell +3000 +3000 +650
Skyy Moore +3500 +3500 +650
Noah Gray +4000 +3000 +700
Kyle Juszczyk +4500 +4500 +900
Ray-Ray McCloud III +5000 +4500 +950
Mecole Hardman +5500 +5500 +1100
Richie James Jr. +5500 +5000 +1100
Charlie Woerner +5500 +6000 +1300
Ronnie Bell +6000 +6000 +1400
Jordan Mason +6000 +7000 +1400
Justyn Ross +6500 +6000 +1400
Chris Conley +7000 +6000 +1300
Blake Bell +9000 +9000 +2200
Brayden Willis +9000 +11000 +2500
La'Mical Perine +11000 +9000 +2200
No Touchdown Scorer +16000 +16000

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

More From DraftKings Network