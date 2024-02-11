Here’s the result of the Super Bowl 58 coin toss between 49ers and Chiefs

Update - The coin toss landed heads and the Chiefs won the toss. They’ll defer and the 49ers will get the ball first to start the game.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 58 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs will look to repeat and bring home another Lombardi Trophy, while San Francisco is seeking revenge for their Super Bowl 54 loss to Kansas City.

Country music star Reba McEntire gets things going by singing the national anthem and after that, the pre-game coin toss will begin. Team captains for the Chiefs and 49ers will gather at the 50-yard line for the toss.

The 49ers representing the NFC are the visiting team, meaning they will call heads or tails. The winner of the toss then gets to decide whether to receive the ball, or defer to the second half and then pick the side of the field on which they’d like to defend to start the game.

Ahead of the game, DraftKings Sportsbook offered even odds for the coin toss results with heads and tails both sitting at +100. They also gave the 49ers and Chiefs even odds to win the coin toss at +100.

