How to take advantage of Reignmakers Trade-In Portal Recipes for DFS Contest Tickets throughout February

The full February schedule of DFS Contest Ticket recipes has been set for all three Reignmakers sports!

Additionally, be on the lookout for surprise and flash-sale recipes periodically throughout the month. Tokens for these recipes can be purchased in tokens drops for each respective sport or purchased on the secondary market.

Once the recipe is completed, players will receive the ticket in their DraftKings account. Remember to check the expiration date on the ticket, and be aware of the contest and ticket details.

All Trade-In Recipes are on an a while-supplies-lasts basis. Trade-in inputs and outputs always have a potential change prior to the recipe going live based on game, player, and unforeseen circumstances.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!