Projecting stats, fantasy football points for every player in Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11th. These two teams met in the big game four years ago, with the Chiefs coming out on top. The 49ers hope for different results this time around, but all indications has them game as a close one, as the 49ers are 1-point favorites, which could end up a pick’em by the time all is said and done.

What we have for you today are a set of stat projections for the game. As you well know, projecting anything for a single football game is a tough endeavor, but teams do have some patterns as far as rushing and passing yards allowed, yards per attempt allowed, etc.. Those numbers do help give a framework for projections.

Then you have interesting stats, like how well Patrick Mahomes has turned up his play in the playoffs for his career. He’s now played 17 postseason games against the best of the best and overall, has put up better numbers in those games than in the regular season. So, even with a down season statistically, we should expect Mahomes to be extremely efficient and not turn the ball over.

Mahomes has only topped 300 yards four times this season, while hitting three or more touchdowns just twice. That’s normal for most quarterbacks, but not for Mahomes. The playoffs have brought about some of his best efficiency stats of the year, but we can still expect more rushing from Isiah Pacheco and better defense than in past seasons to keep Mahomes’ statistical ceiling lower than normal.

We also can feel good about projecting Mahomes for more pass attempts and completions than Brock Purdy, as Mahomes averaged 25 completions per game, while Purdy has never topped 25 completions in any game in his short career.

Christian McCaffrey remains the key offensive player for the 49ers, as he had 272 carries and 73 targets this season. In wins, he averaged 23.3 targets+attempts per game and in losses, he averaged 18.75. In the playoffs he’s averaged 27 per game. We’ve got him at 25 for the Super Bowl.

Breaking up Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice along with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk is more difficult, but all four have been seeing good usage and consistency when healthy. Deebo and Kelce have the higher touchdown numbers and that reflects in this projections.

Both teams get contributions from their non-star players, but for the most part, their ceiling for fantasy usage is low.

Chiefs projections Chiefs Pos DKSal PaAtt Comp PaYds PaTD Int Rec ReYds ReTD RuAtt RuYds RuTD FP Chiefs Pos DKSal PaAtt Comp PaYds PaTD Int Rec ReYds ReTD RuAtt RuYds RuTD FP Patrick Mahomes QB 15900 39.53 26.00 261.76 1.80 0.45 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.71 19.22 0.17 20.19 Travis Kelce TE 15300 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 7.19 77.15 0.59 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.43 Isiah Pacheco RB 12000 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.93 29.22 0.19 14.50 71.29 0.53 18.31 Rashee Rice WR 11400 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.50 74.29 0.49 0.09 0.36 0.00 16.96 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 4500 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.12 23.69 0.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.19 Justin Watson WR 3600 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.77 18.88 0.14 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.52 Noah Gray TE 2700 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.85 12.99 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.51 Mecole Hardman Jr. WR 2400 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.40 2.79 0.09 0.12 1.04 0.01 1.39 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 1800 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.34 8.44 0.06 2.39 9.79 0.06 3.89 Richie James Jr. WR 600 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.70 7.72 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.73 Blake Bell TE 300 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.27 2.11 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.57 Kadarius Toney WR 1400 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.70 7.72 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.73