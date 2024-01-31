LeBron James joins the DraftKings family in legendary team-up

LeBron James is teaming up with DraftKings to share his deep passion for sports by providing his football insights and more!

The all-time NBA great will join DraftKings as a talent ambassador around football and select key tentpole events as part of a multi-year agreement.

“Welcoming one of the most influential and greatest athletes of all time, LeBron James, to the DraftKings family is an absolute honor and privilege. We look forward to working with a passionate sports fan who shares the same competitive mindset that echoes throughout the walls at DraftKings, while delivering exciting engagement opportunities to our customers and his loyal fanbase for years to come.”

LeBron is a noted football fan and played on the gridiron in high school. LeBron has often talked about his love of football and has maintained an interest in the sport.

Make sure to stay tuned to LeBron’s social media accounts as well as DraftKings’ social media accounts for more from this legendary team-up!

