Lakers vs. Hawks pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, January 30

Two teams in the play-in mix in their respective conferences will face off when the Los Angeles Lakers (24-24) meet the Atlanta Hawks (19-27) Tuesday evening. The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back set after losing to the Rockets Monday, while the Hawks defeated the Raptors in their last game. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will likely be listed as questionable when the Lakers release their first injury report. James said he plans to play while Davis believes he’ll be a game-time call. Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, a name being tossed around in trade rumors with the Lakers, is questionable with a hamstring injury. De’Andre Hunter remains out for Atlanta.

The Hawks are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 248. Atlanta is -198 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is +164.

Lakers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +5

This line is slightly inflated at the moment due to the uncertainty surrounding James and Davis. I ultimately believe both will suit up. The Lakers haven’t been a great road team with a 7-16 record but they are 7-7 ATS as a road underdog this season. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 4-18 ATS as the home team and 3-13 ATS as a home favorite. Atlanta is 4-1 ATS with a rest advantage, while LA is 1-6 ATS with no rest and 4-8 ATS with a rest disadvantage.

With Murray’s status being up in the air and the Lakers hoping to recover from a loss Monday, I like Los Angeles to cover this spread and potentially even win outright. This line will fluctuate as injury statuses get cleared up, so watch for that before locking in a pick.

Over/Under: Over 248

This is a massive number but the trends suggest both teams should come together to top this mark as long as the stars are in. The Lakers are one of the most over-friendly teams in road games, largely because their defense is so much better at home. They are 17-6 to the over on the road and 27-22 to the over this season. The Hawks have gone over their totals 14 times in 22 home games, and are 26-20 to the over on the season. I like this game to go over 248.