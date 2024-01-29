Super Bowl 58 odds: How odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs have moved overnight

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in just under two weeks at Super Bowl 58. The game kicks off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas and we’re already seeing significant odds movement less than 12 hours removed from the matchup being finalized.

The 49ers opened as 2.5-point favorites with the point total installed at 48 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The 49ers were -130 on the moneyline and the Chiefs were +110. As of 9 a.m. ET on Monday morning, the 49ers are one-point favorites and the point total is installed at 47.5. The moneyline odds have the 49ers at -120 and the Chiefs at +100.

The movement comes in large part thanks to big money on Kansas City to open wagering. VSiN’s database has 65% of handle and 67% of bets on the Chiefs covering the spread. The database also has 84% of handle and 87% of bets on the Chiefs to win outright.

The 49ers reached the Super Bowl after coming back from a 24-7 halftime deficit, matching the biggest comeback in conference championship history in their 34-31 victory over the Lions. The Chiefs never trailed in their 17-10 win over the Ravens thanks to a strong defensive effort.

49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 58 odds movement

Opening point spread: 49ers -2.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: 49ers -130, Chiefs +110

Current point spread: 49ers -1

Current point total: 47.5

Current moneyline: 49ers -120, Chiefs +100