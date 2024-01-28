Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11. Before the game begins, country singer Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem on the field. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer.

Who is Reba McEntire?

McEntire is 68 years old, and signed her first recording contract in 1975 at the age of 21. Since then, she has become one of the most famous female country musicians in America. McEntire is a three-time Grammy winner and has earned the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist award seven times.

McEntire was the top-billed actor in the self-titled fictional sitcom “Reba,” which aired for six seasons in the 2000s. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011. Most recently, McEntire joined NBC’s “The Voice” as a celebrity judge.

Last year, country singer Chris Stapleton was tapped to perform The Star-Spangled Banner.