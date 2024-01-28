How much are tickets to Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 is two weeks away, but we still have to finalize the contestants. Championship Weekend is upon us and we get a pair of fantastic matchups. The Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship while the San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship. The former kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and the later kicks off at 6:30 p.m. We should know the Super Bowl participants by 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

As each game wraps, fans of the winners will be looking to lock down Super Bowl tickets. They won’t be cheap, but it is the proverbial “once in a lifetime opportunity” and plenty of fans will unload big bucks to travel to Las Vegas to attend Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Here’s a look at Super Bowl 58 ticket prices on Sunday ahead of the AFC Championship.

NFL on Location

You can purchase some broader packages that start at $8,075 per person. It will include the following:

Official Super Bowl LVIII Ticket (Section 440, Row 12)

Inside Super Bowl Experience at Mandalay Bay

All-Inclusive Tailgate Fare & Open Bar

Live DJ

Interactive Games

NFL Ticket Exchange via Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster prices are starting at $8,145. That will get you into the upper deck in the end zone (300 level) or corner of the stadium (400 level). If you switch to “best seats”, prices go as high as $53,500 to sit in Section C134, Row 16.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek tickets start at $6,994, sitting in Section 325, Row 8. The most expensive ticket is currently $62,552 in Club 109, Row 5.

StubHub

On StubHub, the cheapest tickets are $6,129, but they quickly jump to $6,692 and go up from there. Those would sit you in Section 325, Row 8. If you pivot to “best view”, you can currently pay as much as $58,564 for a ticket in Section C110, Row 1.