Reignmakers PGA TOUR: Tee Box Set Details Players Need to Know

To help mark the start of Reignmakers PGA TOUR Year 2, DraftKings is launching the game’s first-ever Headline Set: Tee Box Set.

Before getting into the details of the Tee Box Set, let’s start with a quick note on Headline Sets, which are new to Reignmakers PGA TOUR.

Why Headline Sets are Important in 2024

Cards from Headline Sets carry season-long utility, providing Reignmakers PGA TOUR players the ability to enter into cash AND non-cash Reignmakers PGA TOUR contests year-round!

These cards will unlock access to the new Reignmakers PGA TOUR Achievements program, the Reignmakers World Championship and 3x Franchise Score!

Tee Box Set Details

The Tee Box Set will feature four (4) types of packs: CORE, RARE, ELITE+ and FIELD.

The first wave of CORE, RARE and ELITE+ packs will drop on January 30, 2024

A second wave of CORE will follow on February 6

The FIELD wave will follow on February 20.

CORE Packs

The first wave of CORE Tee Box packs will cost $14.99 apiece and will drop on January 30 and give players the opportunity to start building a CORE lineup of six top-tier golfers ahead of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. These packs will also provide players the opportunity to participate in gated Reignmakers World Championship contests as well as a 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open experiential contest.

A second wave of CORE Tee Box packs will drop on February 6 and cost $14.99 apiece and will give players the opportunity to start building a CORE lineup of six top-tier golfers ahead of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. These packs will also provide players the opportunity to participate in gated Reignmakers World Championship contests.

RARE Packs

The RARE Tee Box packs will cost $249.99 apiece and will give players the opportunity to start building a RARE lineup of six top-tier golfers ahead of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This pack comes with ranging from the CORE to ELITE tier, with five guaranteed to come from the RARE tier golfers and a 1 CORE to ELITE golfer These packs will provide players a chance at ELITE cards and the only way to get Royal cards in the Wave 1 drop.

ELITE (+ Exclusive Offer!) Packs

The ELITE Tee Box packs will cost $1,999.99 a piece and will give players the opportunity to start building a ELITE+ lineups for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am consisting of five cards from the ELITE+ tiers with one guaranteed LEGENDARY+ card. These packs will provide players the only way to pull a Group 1 or Group 2 Tee Box REIGNMAKER card from a pack. Additionally, if players rip five packs, they will receive DOUBLE Dynasty Tier credits. See full details, on our Reignmakers Promotions page to learn more.

FIELD Packs

The FIELD Tee Box packs will be depth packs with all rarities included from Core to REIGNMAKER with a guaranteed Rare+ card and will cost $29.99 apiece. These packs will include Group 3-5 golfers to add depth to their rosters More rarity tiers mean more access to boost your collection and access higher-tier contests to win more!

Drop Details

Here is a breakdown of the drop details for the Tee Box set:

Tee Box Details Set Initial Price Preferred Access Users Eligiible for Pref Access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue Pack Summary Set Initial Price Preferred Access Users Eligiible for Pref Access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue Pack Summary Tee Box Core (Pt. 1) $14.99 Yes All Tiers eligible for pref access Start: 1/30 5:00 p.m. ET; End: 2/5, 9:00 a.m. ET Yes 6-cards; Rarity: Core; Edition Tier: Group 1-2; Access to CORE gated WM Phoenix experiential contest Tee Box Rare+ $249.99 Yes All Tiers eligible for pref access Start: 1/30 5:00 p.m. ET; End: 2/15, 9:00 a.m. ET Yes 6-cards; Rarity: Core-Elite; Edition Tier: Group 1-3; 5 Rare or Royal cards Tee Box Elite+ $1,999.99 Yes All Tiers eligible for pref access Start: 1/30 5:00 p.m. ET; End: 2/15, 9:00 a.m. ET Yes 5-cards; Rarity: Elite+; Edition Tier: Group 1-3; 1 Legendary+ card; Only way to pull a Tee Box RM of a Group 1-2 golfer from a pack Tee Box Core (Pt. 2) $14.99 Yes All Tiers eligible for pref access Start: 2/6 5:00 p.m. ET; End: 2/15, 9:00 a.m. ET Yes 6-cards; Rarity: Core; Edition Tier: Group 1-2; Access to CORE Gated Reignmakers World Championship Tee Box Field Pack $29.99 Yes All Tiers eligible for pref access Start: 2/20 5:00 p.m. ET; End: 2/26 9:00 a.m. ET Yes 4-cards; Rarity: Core - Reignmaker; Edition Tier: Group 3-5; 1 Rare+ Card

Learn more about all the Reignmakers PGA TOUR Sets here.

Offer is valid between 1/30/2024 at 12:00 PM (noon) prevailing Eastern Time (“ET”) and 2/15/2024 at 4:00 PM ET (“Promotion Period”), while supplies last. Must be 18+ years of age (except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+)) and be physically located in the 50 United States, Washington D.C. or Canada, excluding Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, the province of Ontario Canada, and any parish in Louisiana where a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voted against the proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests. Eligible players that click “Opt-In” on the Reignmakers promotion tab and purchase and open five (5) or more Reignmakers PGA TOUR Tee Box Elite+ Packs on the primary market during the Promotion Period will receive a one-time credit to their DraftKings account of 4,000 Tier Credits. Tier Credits will be distributed by February 16, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET, provided that distribution may take an additional 5 business days in case of technical difficulties or extenuating circumstances. Maximum of 4,000 in Tier Credits per eligible player. Tier Credits are a form of customer loyalty points (“Tier Credits”). Individuals with an active and valid DraftKings account created and maintained pursuant to the applicable Terms of Use will be automatically enrolled in the program and eligible to earn Tier Credits, subject to any requirement for eligibility set forth herein (such individuals, “Users”). A User’s eligibility for the program and their Tier Credits balance may be revoked or modified by DraftKings at any time, for any reason or no reason, in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion. The provision, duration, value, and/or revocation of Tier Credits may be modified at any time in DraftKings’ sole discretion, for any reason or no reason. Tier Credits will accrue on a fractional basis; however, a User’s Tier Credit balance will only display the total Tier Credit amount as a whole number (rounded down). Tier Credits balances expire and reset to zero (0) annually on January 1. Users may view their Tier Credit balance at any time on any DraftKings site. The rate at which Tier Credits are accrued varies based on contest, wager, bet type, entry fee, or purchase price. The accumulation of Tier Credits does not entitle Users to any vested rights with respect to any rewards. All promotions are subject to the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By accepting any bonus rewards, registered customers agree to abide by the terms and conditions of this Promotion. Void where prohibited by law. DraftKings account holders are responsible for any and all applicable local, state, or federal taxes. DraftKings is not liable for computer or program malfunctions, nor for errors in bonus rewards. DraftKings reserves the right to exclude certain registered customers from this promotion, as well as the right to withhold the bonus reward if there is reason to suspect that their actions are fraudulent or, at DraftKing’s sole discretion, it is determined that their actions are in violation of DraftKing’s Terms of Use. Any customer who is found to be ineligible to play on DraftKings immediately forfeits any bonus rewards which have been awarded. Additional eligibility restrictions may apply. See DraftKings.com for details. Should you wish to cancel your participation in this promotion at any time, please contact customer experience at support@draftkings.com. DraftKings reserves the right to exclude you from this promotion for any reason or no reason in its sole and absolute discretion. DraftKings reserves the right to suspend, modify, and/or cancel this promotion at any time in its sole and absolute discretion for any reason or no reason. If you have any questions, please contact support@draftkings.com.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of player cards needed to fill roster varies by contest. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on player cards held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!