Reignmakers PGA TOUR 2024 Achievements and Franchise Score Details of Note

With 2023 in the rearview, it’s time to prepare for the 2024 Reignmakers PGA TOUR season. As players look to gain every edge as the 2024 event schedule gets underway, DraftKings is providing crucial details surrounding both Reignmakers reward programs, Achievements and Franchise Score ahead so players can plan properly.
Achievements
Achievements is the Reignmakers rewards program that allows players to acquire prizing by accomplishing specific challenges throughout the season.
The Achievements period for the 2024 Reignmakers PGA TOUR season will begin on January 25, 2024, and end on November 30, 2024.
Ironman
The CORE+ Ironman, ELITE+ Tier Credit Ironman and Reignmakers ELITE+ Ironman Achievements will be a full-season achievement.
Pack Ripper
Pack Ripper Achievements will now directly reward players who accomplish the achievement with a booster pack(s) instead of a ticket and airdrop.
World Traveler
The World Traveler Achievement will reward players with Crowns if they reach the following thresholds:
- 5 countries - 1K crowns
- 10 countries - 2.5K crowns
- 15 countries - 5K crowns
The amount of countries utilized by a player will be determined by the number of countries represented by unique golfers from the Tee Box set played in PGA TOUR Reignmakers contests.
Cut Maker
The Cut Maker Achievement will reward players based on the total number of Reignmakers PGA TOUR entries where all golfers make the cut.
- 1 Entry - 250 crowns
- 10 Entries - 1,000 crowns
- 25 Entries - 2,500 crowns
- 100 Entries - 5,000 crowns
Headline Set Birdie Machine
The Headline Set Birdie Machine Achievement will reward players based on the total number of birdies by golfers rostered from the Tee Box Set.
- 100 Birdies - 500 crowns
- 250 Birdies - 1,000 crowns
- 500 Birdies - 2,000 crowns
- 1,000 Birdies - 3,000 crowns
- 2,500 Birdies - 5,000 crowns
- 5,000 Birdies - 7,500 crowns
- 10,000 Birdies - 10,000 crowns
Tier Tour Champion
Players can receive Crowns when they accomplish the Tier Tour Champion Achievement by playing contests at different rarity tiers:
- Play in a RARE contest - 1K Crowns
- Play in an ELITE contest - 2K Crowns
- Play in a LEGENDARY+ contest - 5K Crowns
Leader In the Clubhouse
When players reach specific thresholds in Franchise Score, they will receive crown rewards for the Leader in the Clubhouse Achievement:
- Reach a Franchise PGA TOUR Score of 5 - 10 Crowns
- Reach a Franchise PGA TOUR Score of 500 - 2.5K Crowns
- Reach a Franchise PGA TOUR Score of 5000 - 1K tier credits
NOTE: This will use the highest Franchise Score reached by the player during the duration program. Any drop to a player’s score will not be reflected in this Achievement.
Showdown Pack Star
Players will be rewarded with Crowns when they reach specific thresholds of packs opened (Showdown), in accordance with the Showdown Pack Star Achievement:
- 2 Packs - 250 Crowns
- 5 Packs - 1K Crowns
- 10 Packs - 2.5K Crowns
Sophomore Season
Players can earn some extra utility for their 2023 cards through the Sophomore Season achievement. Enter 25 unique 2023 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfers into contests for entry to a $30K Guaranteed DFS contest.
Trade-In Pro
Players who complete trade-in recipes for Reignmakers PGA TOUR throughout the year will earn extra rewards this year.
1 Recipe Completed - 100 Crowns
20 Recipes Completed - 2K Crowns
Opening Drive
Players who purchase 2 CORE tier players on the secondary market will earn 100 crowns from the Opening Drive achievement.
Franchise Score
Franchise Score is the Reignmakers rewards program that allows players to compete for prizing via their collection — rather than performance within the courses!
Reignmakers PGA TOUR players will be able to compete for $2M in DK dollars via the Franchise Score leaderboards (Overall and the Featured Drop) throughout 2024. Before getting into the monthly payout breakdown, let’s focus on the first one of the year, which will be in January.
January Overall Leaderboard Franchise Score Snapshot
The first Franchise Score Overall Leaderboard of the Reignmakers PGA TOUR 2024 season will take place at 11:59 p.m. on January 31, 2024 — which is just after the first Headline Set drop of the Reignmakers PGA TOUR 2024 season.
This Snapshot will feature a total prizing amount of $150K in DK Dollars. In total, 1,500 players will receive prizing for the January Franchise Score Overall Leaderboard Snapshot. Here’s the breakdown:
January 2024 Franchise Score Payout
|Top Spot
|Payout (in DK Dollars)
|Top Spot
|Payout (in DK Dollars)
|1
|$15,000
|2
|$10,000
|3
|$7,000
|4
|$5,000
|5-6
|$3,000
|7-10
|$2,500
|11-20
|$1,000
|21-50
|$400
|51-250
|$200
|251-500
|$80
|501-1500
|$15
The payout for the January Franchise Score Overall Leaderboard Snapshot will be on February 1, 2024.
Monthly Franchise Score Overall Leaderboard Payout Breakdown
In addition to January, every month will feature an Overall Leaderboard Snapshot. Here’s how the rest break down, starting with February:
- February - $50K
- March - $125K
- April - $150K
- May - $150K
- June - $150K
- July - $175K
- August - $150K
- September - $25K
- October - $25K
- November - $25K
- December - $25K
Featured Drop Leaderboard
The Featured Drop Leaderboard is here!
As Reignmakers PGA TOUR customers get ready to compete against other players across contests, it’s also important to be aware of a new leaderboard for this season.. On top of the overall leaderboard, which is viewable on the Reignmakers PGA TOUR page, this season will also feature a Franchise Score Featured Drop Leaderboard.
This leaderboard will be based on transactions made within a designated time frame ahead of the corresponding snapshot. Therefore, all Franchise Score points accumulated before the start of the designated time frame will not count toward the designated snapshot for the Featured Drop Leaderboard. Following each snapshot that pertains to the Featured Drop Leaderboard, each customer’s Franchise Score will rest to zero (0) for the Featured Drop Leaderboard.
Payouts will occur on the day following the snapshot.
The period that will apply to the first Featured Drop Snapshot will be from 12:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, to Monday, February 5, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
The Snapshot will occur at the conclusion of the designated period, at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, February 5, 2024.
Here’s a look at the payout structure for this snapshot:
Franchise Score Snapshot Payout
|Top Spot
|Bottom Spot
|Payout Spots
|Payout
|Total
|Top Spot
|Bottom Spot
|Payout Spots
|Payout
|Total
|1
|1
|1
|10,000
|10,000
|2
|2
|1
|5,000
|5,000
|3
|4
|2
|2,500
|5,000
|5
|6
|2
|2,000
|4,000
|7
|10
|4
|1,500
|6,000
|11
|20
|10
|800
|8,000
|21
|50
|30
|400
|12,000
|51
|100
|50
|300
|15,000
|101
|300
|200
|250
|50,000
|301
|1,000
|700
|50
|35,000
Franchise Score Points for 2023 Reignmakers PGA TOUR Cards
Any PGA TOUR Game Card released on the primary market by DraftKings prior to the current PGA TOUR season will contribute to your Score at a reduced rate. PGA TOUR Game Cards that are from the immediately preceding PGA TOUR season will be worth 10 percent (10%) of their original points effective January 29, 2024.
