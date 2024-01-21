 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 49ers vs. Lions in NFC Championship of 2024 NFL Playoffs

We’ve got an early look at the point spread, total, and moneyline odds for the NFC Championship playoff matchup between the 49ers and Lions.

By Chet Gresham
Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions watches action during the second quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions took care of business at home in the Divisional Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23. The Bucs and Baker Mayfield played well, but the Lions’ offense was unstoppable in the fourth quarter and their defense held on in the end.

On Saturday, the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a closely fought game. They lost Deebo Samuel to a shoulder injury, but linebacker Dre Greenlaw played out of his mind, helping the team hold off the upstart Packers.

These two teams haven’t played since 2021, when the 49ers won a shootout 41-33, as Jimmy Garoppolo and Jared Goff put up over 650 yards passing. It was head coach Dan Campbell’s first game as head coach with the Lions.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Lions and 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Lions NFC Championship odds

Point spread: 49ers, -6.5
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: 49ers -298, Lions +240

