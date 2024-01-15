Opening odds for Texans vs. Ravens in Divisional Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 20 and will air on ABC and ESPN.

The Ravens have opened as 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook in what is a rematch for the two teams. They faced off in Week 1 and Baltimore pulled away in the second half for a 25-9 victory. It was a one-point game at halftime, but Houston could not find the end zone throughout in C.J. Stroud’s debut. The rookie threw for 242 yards and rushed for 20 yards in the game.

Houston advanced to the Divisional Round after thumping the Cleveland Browns 45-14. The game was close early in the fourth quarter after Cleveland took a 14-10 lead at the 12:18 mark. The wheels immediately proceeded to fall off however, with the Texans scoring 35 unanswered points against the Browns supposedly vaunted defense.

Baltimore claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC bracket and is coming off their bye. They lost a meaningless Week 18 contest, but had won six straight games prior to that. The last time the Ravens were the top AFC team, they lost a shocker to the Titans 28-12 in the Divisional Round.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Texans and Ravens in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Texans vs. Ravens Divisional round odds

Point spread: Ravens -9.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Ravens -410, Texans +320