Opening odds for Packers vs. 49ers in Divisional round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The first matchup for the 2024 NFC Divisional round is set as the No. 7 Green Bay Packers will head west to face the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers. The date and kickoff time for this matchup is TBD.

Green Bay absolutely obliterated the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round, dominating the NFC East champions in a blowout victory. They made history as the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game since the NFL expanded the postseason in 2020.

Meanwhile, San Francisco will be fresh off a bye after securing the No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record in the regular season. The Niners are gunning for their third straight appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Packers and 49ers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Packers vs. 49ers odds

Point spread: 49ers -10

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: 49ers -520, Cowboys +390