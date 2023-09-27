Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman to miss remainder of 2023 season

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury. He sustained the injury in the Aggies’ Week 4 win over Auburn. Max Johnson, who finished out the Auburn game with two passing touchdowns, will take over at QB for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a foot injury, per @billyliucci pic.twitter.com/1PeSIKDC9r — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 27, 2023

Weigman had a 68.9% completion rate over four games this season and had passed for eight touchdowns and two interceptions before the injury. He also played part of the 2022 season behind starter Haynes King.

Because Weigman played in just four games this season, he can count 2023 as an injury redshirt year, and still have three years of eligibility remaining after this season.

Johnson, who transferred from LSU ahead of the 2022 season, looked impressive against Auburn. He finished the day with 123 passing yards and no interceptions, scoring twice. The Aggies face Arkansas on the road this week.