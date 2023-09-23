Wondering what Lou Holtz said that made Ryan Day so angry after Ohio State’s dramatic 17-14 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night?

So were we. Here you go.

"Tell Ohio State they better bring their lunch because it's gonna be a full day's work"



Helll yeah @CoachLouHoltz88 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/40tUXyAape — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 22, 2023

The transcript from the legends at Eleven Warriors.

“Notre Dame wins by 10. I believe that in my heart. ... Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State,” Holtz said on The Pat McAfee Show. ”And let me tell you why. We have the best offensive line in the country. Sam Hartman won’t even get his jersey dirty all year. He has time to throw the football. ... We have great running backs. This team is averaging about 10 yards per carry. We have great receivers, so offensively, we’re set. Defensively, our defensive line’s better. “You look at Coach (Ryan) Day — and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes. We won the national championship when I was there. I’m proud of that. However, (Day) has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan twice. And everybody that beats him does so because they are more physical than Ohio State. And I think Notre Dame will take that same approach.”

"I'D LIKE TO KNOW WHERE LOU HOLTZ IS NOW. WHAT HE SAID ABOUT OUR TEAM, WHAT HE SAID ABOUT OUR TEAM, I CANNOT BELIEVE. THIS IS A TOUGH TEAM RIGHT HERE. WE'RE PROUD TO BE FROM OHIO. AND IT'S ALWAYS BEEN OHIO AGAINST THE WORLD. IT'LL CONTINUE TO BE OHIO AGAINST THE WORLD." pic.twitter.com/6xUN3R2WOb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

If you missed Ryan Day’s postgame rant from the field, it’s here.

Lou Holtz is 86 sir. He’s asleep



pic.twitter.com/2iEPHoORAr — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) September 24, 2023

Day has posted an impressive 49-6 record at Ohio State, but has taken a brunt of criticism for the big-time games he has lost. Those criticisms have only amplified with their two straight losses to arch rival Michigan and some have even suggested that he’ll be on the hot seat if the Buckeyes lose in Ann Arbor this November. So tonight was a rare moment where we got to see Day fire back at the critics publicly, with Holtz serving as the top target.