Opening odds for Rams vs. Bengals in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams in one of two Monday Night Football contests for NFL Week 3. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH will take place at 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 while airing on ESPN.

Below, we’ll take a look at the opening odds for this matchup via DraftKings Sportsbook. Then, we’ll give our initial thoughts on how the game will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Rams vs. Bengals Week 3

Sunday, September 17

Point spread: Bengals -6.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bengals -285, Rams +230

Wednesday, September 13

Point spread: Bengals -7.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bengals -340, Rams +270

After a trip to the AFC Championship last year, the Bengals have started the season with a sluggish 0-2 record. A 24-3 opening loss at the Cleveland Browns as well as a 27-24 home defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens has fans and critics alike wondering if Cincinnati will take a step back this season.

Expectations were relatively low coming into the season for the Rams despite winning the Super Bowl just 18 months earlier. Still, Los Angeles got off to a surprisingly strong start with a 30-13 win at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. They gave the 49ers some trouble in Week 2, but were outmatched and came up short in the 30-23 loss.

If you recall, the Bengals started the season 0-2 last year. Then they kicked it into high gear, finishing 12-4 while winning the AFC North. As good as the Rams have looked to begin the season, they were a miserable 1-7 on the road last season. This is a very tough road matchup against a Bengals team that is extremely motivated to get back on track.

Pick: Bengals -6.5