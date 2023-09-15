Report: Tyler Buchner to start for Alabama against USF, Jalen Milroe benched

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tyler Buchner will get the start in Saturday’s game at the South Florida Bulls, per Bama 247 Insider John Talty. The move comes just one week after previous starter Jalen Milroe and the Tide fell short in a 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

There were several questions surrounding the quarterback position at Alabama in the offseason and those have flared up again this week in the aftermath of the Tide’s loss to the Longhorns. Milroe wasn’t particular efficient through the air during the heavyweight showdown and head coach Nick Saban even admitted that he contemplated benching him during the game. Milroe ultimately finished the contest going 14-27 for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions through the air, while adding an additional 44 yards on the ground.

Buchner will get his first opportunity to start in a Crimson Tide uniform after briefly appearing in their opener against Middle Tennessee two weeks ago. The redshirt sophomore transferred from Notre Dame in the offseason, following former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Tuscaloosa, AL.

As for the game itself, we should still expect Milroe to play if the Crimson Tide are able to handle its business early. Alabama is facing a rebuilding USF team that it should have little issue dominating even with huge question marks at quarterback. The Crimson Tide are currently a heavy 33-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.