NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Vikings vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 2

Week 2’s Thursday Night Football matchup will pit the Minnesota Vikings against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 14, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Here is our advice for setting a DFS lineup for the game at DraftKings DFS.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Vikings vs. Eagles

Captain’s Picks

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings ($18,600)

Expectations were high for Jefferson to prove that he is deserving of a big extension after a huge 2022 campaign. He showed he could be consistent as he was targeted 12 times in Week 1 and finished with nine receptions for 150 yards. Jefferson played 63 snaps in Week 1 and ran 47 routes. Minnesota projects to be playing from behind in this one, so look for Jefferson to get targeted early and often.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles ($17,100)

Hurts will be down his starting running back, so there will be even more impetus for him to be a dual-threat quarterback. In Week 1 against the New England Patriots, he threw for 170 yards with a touchdown and added 37 yards on nine carries. Minnesota just got beat by Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning Hurts has a good matchup on Thursday.

FLEX Options

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings ($6,800)

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins threw 44 passes in Week 1. Nine went toward Hockenson, who came down with eight for 35 yards. The tight end played 48 snaps and ran 36 routes in Week 1. With Minnesota down its starting center, Hockenson will likely continue getting an increased target share. The game script will likely have Minnesota passing throughout the game, giving upside to Hockenson.

D/ST Eagles ($4,400)

The Eagles barely escaped a game with the New England Patriots with a win. They allowed 316 passing yards to Mac Jones, so Justin Jefferson and co. should light up the scoreboard, right? Minnesota’s offensive line is banged up, and Philly’s will be licking its chops to get on the field.

Players to Avoid

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles ($5,800)

My problem with Goedert isn’t that he didn’t come down with a reception last week, it’s that he was only targeted one time. He played 61 snaps, the second-most among Eagles’ skill position players, and ran the third-most routes. All of that, to end with a lone target, is concerning. Hurts could look to feed him to make up for it, but I’m benching Goedert in DFS this week.

D’Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles ($4,000)

When he was traded during the 2023 NFL Draft, it was assumed that Swift would factor more prominently into the backfield. It was just one game, but Swift was out-snapped by Kenneth Gainwell 41-19. Gainwell had 14 carries compared to Swift’s one. Gainwell has been ruled out this week, but the lack of work in last week’s game has me hesitant to assume that all of a sudden Swift will be the featured back this week.