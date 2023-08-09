Updated 2023 World Cup title odds ahead of the quarterfinal round

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is moving along into the quarterfinal round as the round of 16 provided plenty of excitement along with some upsets. The reigning title holders United States were eliminated by Sweden in a penalty shootout, while teams like Japan and France continued their dominance with relatively comfortable wins.

Ahead of the quarterfinal action that gets underway on Thursday, here’s a look at the current title odds for the remaining teams, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England: +275

Spain: +300

Japan: +450

France: +500

Australia: +850

Netherlands: +1100

Sweden: +1100

Colombia: +2800

England remain the favorites to win after they overtook the USA in the title odds ahead of the round of 16. The Lionesses improve to +275 after entering the tournament at +350. Spain is next in line at +300, followed by somewhat of a dark horse in Japan at +450. The Japanese side’s odds have improved drastically as they came in at +3500 ahead of the tournament, but have turned out to potentially be the best team in the tournament after outscoring their opponents 14-1 through their first four matches.

Both Sweden and Netherlands are further down than anyone would have expected them at +1100, but they’re also both very solid teams who could be title contenders. They could potentially meet up in the semifinal round, but Sweden will have to get past Japan while the Dutch side will face off against Spain in the quarterfinals.

Co-hosts Australia remain in the tournament at +850 to win, and they’ll take on France in their quarterfinal matchup which should be an extremely exciting match especially with Sam Kerr back in action for the Matildas.