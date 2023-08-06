USWNT announces starting XI vs. Sweden in round of 16 match at 2023 World Cup

The United States women’s national team heads into the round of 16 at the 2023 World Cup against Sweden with plenty of question marks due to lackluster play in the group stage. The Americans are still considered contenders to win it all, although many feel the road could end here for them. Here’s a look at the starting XI for USA in this knockout match.

GK: Alyssa Naeher

D: Crystal Dunn

D: Naomi Girma

D: Emily Sonnett

D: Emily Fox

M: Julie Ertz

M: Lindsey Horan

M: Andi Sullivan

F: Trinity Rodman

F: Sophia Smith

F: Alex Morgan

Rose Lavelle is not available for the Americans due to card accumulation, and that has created a problem for head coach Vlatko Andonovski in the midfield. It appears his response is to move Julie Ertz into the midfield and bring Emily Sonnett in as the central defender alongside Girma. Rodman returns to the starting lineup after being available off the bench in the last game. It doesn’t look like there will be a formation change to start the game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USA is a +125 moneyline favorite in this match. Sweden comes in at +240, while a draw is priced at +195.