Who is the referee for Sweden vs. USWNT round of 16 World Cup match?

The round of 16 at the 2023 women’s World Cup continues with Sweden taking on the United States. These two teams have met many times in international competitions, with Sweden winning the most recent meeting 3-0 in the 2021 Olympics. The Americans are +125 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Sweden priced at +240. A draw is +195. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this contest.

Stephanie Frappart will be the main official in this contest, and she’s got plenty of experience. She served as the referee for Canada vs. Australia in the group stage, issuing two yellow cards in that game. She’s done most of her work in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, and should be able to maintain control over this game. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line for cards is set at 2.5 (over +120, under -165).

Here’s a look at the rest of the officiating crew.

Manuela Nicolosi - Assistant Ref

Elodie Coppola - Assistant Ref

Casey Reibert - Fourth Official