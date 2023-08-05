Sweden vs. USWNT picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup round of 16

The stage is set for a crucial showdown at the 2023 women’s World Cup. USA and Sweden are gearing up for a round of 16 match on Sunday, August 6 at 5 a.m. ET. The stakes couldn’t be higher as victory means moving on, while defeat spells the end of the road for one of these teams.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sweden v. USA

Date: Sunday, August 6

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Sweden: +240

Draw: +195

USA: +125

Moneyline pick: Draw +195

The United States has hardly lived up to their No. 1 status this tournament, with draws in their last two matches against the Netherlands and Portugal. On the other hand, Sweden have met their high expectations with a perfect record in the group stage, scoring nine goals and conceding only one.

The upcoming match between the two teams is expected to be tough, with both sides focusing on defense and keeping the ball in front of them. As such, I’m predicting another draw for the United States. This means things would be decided in extra time or via penalty shootout. The draw, valued at +195 odds, could be a great pick.