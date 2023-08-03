 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here’s what we know about the 2024 PGA TOUR schedule

The golf tour has more leaks than the NFL on scheduling this year. Here’s what we know so far about the revised schedule that aims to have the best players competing against each other more often.

By Collin Sherwin
Justin Thomas of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images

Thanks to some solid reporting by one of the best in Eamon Lynch, we now have more details than ever on the 2024 PGA TOUR schedule.

Here’s what we know based on Lynch’s reporting:

  • There will be 39 regular season events, including the FedExCup Playoffs
  • There will be eight “post-playoffs fall series” events, whereas in 2023 there are seven
  • There will be 12 “signature” events (we already knew they won’t be called “elevated” anymore), and four of them will have a cut: The Players Championship, the Genesis Invitational, The Memorial, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • TPC will remain full-field, but the other three according to “several sources” by Lynch will have a maximum of 80 players, and the cut will be to 50 and ties
  • The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am becomes a signature event, and will have no cut
  • The RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers become Signature Events, and will have no cut
  • The Sentry (formerly the Tournament of Champions that opens the season in Hawai’i) will remain a Signature Event and have no cut

2024 Signature Events

Jan. 4-7: The Sentry (formerly Tournament of Champions)
Feb. 1-4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (no cut)
Feb. 15-18: Genesis Invitational
March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational
March 14-17: The Players Championship
April 11-14: The Masters
April 18-21: RBC Heritage (no cut)
May 9-12: Wells Fargo Championship (no cut)
May 16-19: PGA Championship (Valhalla)
June 6-9: The Memorial Tournament
June 13-16: U.S. Open (Pinehurst)
June 20-23: Travelers Championship (no cut)
July 18-21: The Open Championship (Troon)
Aug. 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)
Aug. 22-25: BMW Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)
Aug. 29-Sept. 1: TOUR Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)

Here’s the complete 2024 PGA TOUR schedule per Eamon Lynch of GolfWeek:

2024 PGA TOUR Schedule

Dates Tournament
Dates Tournament
Jan. 4-7 The Sentry
Jan. 11-14 Sony Open in Hawaii
Jan. 18-21 The American Express
Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open
Feb. 1-4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb. 8-11 WM Phoenix Open
Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational
Feb. 22-25 Mexico Open at Vidanta
Feb. 29-March 3 Palm Beach Classic
March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational
March 7-10 Puerto Rico Open (opposite field)
March 14-17 The Players Championship
March 21-24 Valspar Championship
March 28-31 Texas Children’s Houston Open
April 4-7 Valero Texas Open
April 11-14 The Masters
April 18-21 RBC Heritage
April 18-21 Corales Puntacana Championship (opposite field)
April 25-28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
May 2-5 CJ Cup honoring Byron Nelson
May 9-12 Wells Fargo Championship
May 9-12 Myrtle Beach Classic (opposite field)
May 16-19 PGA Championship (Valhalla)
May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge
May 30-June 2 RBC Canadian Open
June 6-9 The Memorial Tournament
June 13-16 U.S. Open (Pinehurst)
June 20-23 Travelers Championship
June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 4-7 John Deere Classic
July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open
July 11-14 Opposite-field event TBA (formerly Barbasol)
July 18-21 The Open Championship (Royal Troon)
July 18-21 Barracuda Championship (opposite field)
July 25-28 3M Open
July 29-Aug. 4 Olympics
Aug. 8-11 Wyndham Championship
Aug. 15-18 FedEx St. Jude Championship
Aug. 22-25 BMW Championship
Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Tour Championship
Fall Series
Sept. 11-15 Fortinet Championship
Sept. 19-22 Sanderson Farms Championship
Sept. 26-29 Presidents Cup
Oct. 3-6 Black Desert Championship (Utah)
Oct. 10-13 Shriners Children’s Open
Oct. 17-20 Zozo Championship
Oct. 31-Nov. 3 World Wide Technology Championship
Nov 14-17 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Nov. 21-24 RSM Classic
Dec. 5-8 Hero World Challenge
Dec. 12-15 Grant Thornton Invitational
Dec. 19-22 PNC Championship

More From DraftKings Network