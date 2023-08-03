Here’s what we know about the 2024 PGA TOUR schedule

Thanks to some solid reporting by one of the best in Eamon Lynch, we now have more details than ever on the 2024 PGA TOUR schedule.

Here’s what we know based on Lynch’s reporting:

There will be 39 regular season events, including the FedExCup Playoffs

There will be eight “post-playoffs fall series” events, whereas in 2023 there are seven

There will be 12 “signature” events (we already knew they won’t be called “elevated” anymore), and four of them will have a cut: The Players Championship, the Genesis Invitational, The Memorial, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational

TPC will remain full-field, but the other three according to “several sources” by Lynch will have a maximum of 80 players, and the cut will be to 50 and ties

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am becomes a signature event, and will have no cut

The RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers become Signature Events, and will have no cut

The Sentry (formerly the Tournament of Champions that opens the season in Hawai’i) will remain a Signature Event and have no cut

2024 Signature Events

Jan. 4-7: The Sentry (formerly Tournament of Champions)

Feb. 1-4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (no cut)

Feb. 15-18: Genesis Invitational

March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 14-17: The Players Championship

April 11-14: The Masters

April 18-21: RBC Heritage (no cut)

May 9-12: Wells Fargo Championship (no cut)

May 16-19: PGA Championship (Valhalla)

June 6-9: The Memorial Tournament

June 13-16: U.S. Open (Pinehurst)

June 20-23: Travelers Championship (no cut)

July 18-21: The Open Championship (Troon)

Aug. 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)

Aug. 22-25: BMW Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)

Aug. 29-Sept. 1: TOUR Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)

Here’s the complete 2024 PGA TOUR schedule per Eamon Lynch of GolfWeek: