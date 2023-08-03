PGA TOUR releases schedule for 2024, per report

Eamon Lynch of GolfWeek got a copy of the full PGA TOUR schedule for 2024, including details on the new “signature” (no longer “elevated”) events for next season. The signature events invite an elite field of the best golfers in the world to compete for a significantly increased purses.
The four majors and the PLAYERS Championship are all signature events, as are the three FedExCup playoff events. The TOUR added the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as a signature event, as well as the Wells Fargo Championship to the list.
None of this is confirmed, but if one of the best golf journalists in the world is willing to write it, you can bet it’s extremely solid reporting.
2024 Signature Events
Jan. 4-7: The Sentry (formerly Tournament of Champions)
Feb. 1-4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (no cut)
Feb. 15-18: Genesis Invitational
March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational
March 14-17: The Players Championship
April 11-14: The Masters
April 18-21: RBC Heritage (no cut)
May 9-12: Wells Fargo Championship (no cut)
May 16-19: PGA Championship (Valhalla)
June 6-9: The Memorial Tournament
June 13-16: U.S. Open (Pinehurst)
June 20-23: Travelers Championship (no cut)
July 18-21: The Open Championship (Troon)
Aug. 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)
Aug. 22-25: BMW Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)
Aug. 29-Sept. 1: TOUR Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)
Here’s the complete 2024 PGA TOUR schedule per Eamon Lynch of GolfWeek:
2024 PGA TOUR Schedule
|Dates
|Tournament
|Dates
|Tournament
|Jan. 4-7
|The Sentry
|Jan. 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Jan. 18-21
|The American Express
|Jan. 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Feb. 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Feb. 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|Feb. 15-18
|Genesis Invitational
|Feb. 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Feb. 29-March 3
|Palm Beach Classic
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open (opposite field)
|March 14-17
|The Players Championship
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|March 28-31
|Texas Children’s Houston Open
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|April 11-14
|The Masters
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship (opposite field)
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|May 2-5
|CJ Cup honoring Byron Nelson
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic (opposite field)
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship (Valhalla)
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|May 30-June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|June 6-9
|The Memorial Tournament
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open (Pinehurst)
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|July 11-14
|Genesis Scottish Open
|July 11-14
|Opposite-field event TBA (formerly Barbasol)
|July 18-21
|The Open Championship (Royal Troon)
|July 18-21
|Barracuda Championship (opposite field)
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|July 29-Aug. 4
|Olympics
|Aug. 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|Aug. 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Aug. 22-25
|BMW Championship
|Aug. 29-Sept. 1
|Tour Championship
|Fall Series
|Sept. 11-15
|Fortinet Championship
|Sept. 19-22
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|Sept. 26-29
|Presidents Cup
|Oct. 3-6
|Black Desert Championship (Utah)
|Oct. 10-13
|Shriners Children’s Open
|Oct. 17-20
|Zozo Championship
|Oct. 31-Nov. 3
|World Wide Technology Championship
|Nov 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Nov. 21-24
|RSM Classic
|Dec. 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|Dec. 12-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|Dec. 19-22
|PNC Championship