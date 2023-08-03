PGA TOUR releases schedule for 2024, per report

Eamon Lynch of GolfWeek got a copy of the full PGA TOUR schedule for 2024, including details on the new “signature” (no longer “elevated”) events for next season. The signature events invite an elite field of the best golfers in the world to compete for a significantly increased purses.

The four majors and the PLAYERS Championship are all signature events, as are the three FedExCup playoff events. The TOUR added the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as a signature event, as well as the Wells Fargo Championship to the list.

None of this is confirmed, but if one of the best golf journalists in the world is willing to write it, you can bet it’s extremely solid reporting.

2024 Signature Events

Jan. 4-7: The Sentry (formerly Tournament of Champions)

Feb. 1-4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (no cut)

Feb. 15-18: Genesis Invitational

March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 14-17: The Players Championship

April 11-14: The Masters

April 18-21: RBC Heritage (no cut)

May 9-12: Wells Fargo Championship (no cut)

May 16-19: PGA Championship (Valhalla)

June 6-9: The Memorial Tournament

June 13-16: U.S. Open (Pinehurst)

June 20-23: Travelers Championship (no cut)

July 18-21: The Open Championship (Troon)

Aug. 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)

Aug. 22-25: BMW Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)

Aug. 29-Sept. 1: TOUR Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)

Here’s the complete 2024 PGA TOUR schedule per Eamon Lynch of GolfWeek: