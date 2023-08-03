 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PGA TOUR releases schedule for 2024, per report

Here’s the full list of events for 2024 as the PGA TOUR heads back to a calendar-year season.

By Grace McDermott
The 151st Open - Day Four Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Eamon Lynch of GolfWeek got a copy of the full PGA TOUR schedule for 2024, including details on the new “signature” (no longer “elevated”) events for next season. The signature events invite an elite field of the best golfers in the world to compete for a significantly increased purses.

The four majors and the PLAYERS Championship are all signature events, as are the three FedExCup playoff events. The TOUR added the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as a signature event, as well as the Wells Fargo Championship to the list.

None of this is confirmed, but if one of the best golf journalists in the world is willing to write it, you can bet it’s extremely solid reporting.

2024 Signature Events

Jan. 4-7: The Sentry (formerly Tournament of Champions)
Feb. 1-4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (no cut)
Feb. 15-18: Genesis Invitational
March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational
March 14-17: The Players Championship
April 11-14: The Masters
April 18-21: RBC Heritage (no cut)
May 9-12: Wells Fargo Championship (no cut)
May 16-19: PGA Championship (Valhalla)
June 6-9: The Memorial Tournament
June 13-16: U.S. Open (Pinehurst)
June 20-23: Travelers Championship (no cut)
July 18-21: The Open Championship (Troon)
Aug. 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)
Aug. 22-25: BMW Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)
Aug. 29-Sept. 1: TOUR Championship (FedExCUP Playoffs)

Here’s the complete 2024 PGA TOUR schedule per Eamon Lynch of GolfWeek:

2024 PGA TOUR Schedule

Dates Tournament
Dates Tournament
Jan. 4-7 The Sentry
Jan. 11-14 Sony Open in Hawaii
Jan. 18-21 The American Express
Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open
Feb. 1-4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb. 8-11 WM Phoenix Open
Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational
Feb. 22-25 Mexico Open at Vidanta
Feb. 29-March 3 Palm Beach Classic
March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational
March 7-10 Puerto Rico Open (opposite field)
March 14-17 The Players Championship
March 21-24 Valspar Championship
March 28-31 Texas Children’s Houston Open
April 4-7 Valero Texas Open
April 11-14 The Masters
April 18-21 RBC Heritage
April 18-21 Corales Puntacana Championship (opposite field)
April 25-28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
May 2-5 CJ Cup honoring Byron Nelson
May 9-12 Wells Fargo Championship
May 9-12 Myrtle Beach Classic (opposite field)
May 16-19 PGA Championship (Valhalla)
May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge
May 30-June 2 RBC Canadian Open
June 6-9 The Memorial Tournament
June 13-16 U.S. Open (Pinehurst)
June 20-23 Travelers Championship
June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 4-7 John Deere Classic
July 11-14 Genesis Scottish Open
July 11-14 Opposite-field event TBA (formerly Barbasol)
July 18-21 The Open Championship (Royal Troon)
July 18-21 Barracuda Championship (opposite field)
July 25-28 3M Open
July 29-Aug. 4 Olympics
Aug. 8-11 Wyndham Championship
Aug. 15-18 FedEx St. Jude Championship
Aug. 22-25 BMW Championship
Aug. 29-Sept. 1 Tour Championship
Fall Series
Sept. 11-15 Fortinet Championship
Sept. 19-22 Sanderson Farms Championship
Sept. 26-29 Presidents Cup
Oct. 3-6 Black Desert Championship (Utah)
Oct. 10-13 Shriners Children’s Open
Oct. 17-20 Zozo Championship
Oct. 31-Nov. 3 World Wide Technology Championship
Nov 14-17 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Nov. 21-24 RSM Classic
Dec. 5-8 Hero World Challenge
Dec. 12-15 Grant Thornton Invitational
Dec. 19-22 PNC Championship

