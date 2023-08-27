Quarterback sleepers to consider drafting in fantasy football after NFL preseason

The 2023 NFL preseason is a wrap. Teams still have nearly two weeks to prepare for their Week 1 matchup, but this is prime fantasy football drafting time. Since the games are wrapped, this minimizes the chance of injury for players, though they could still go down in practice. With the preseason game action behind us, here are four sleeper quarterbacks for 2023 fantasy football leagues.

2023 Fantasy Football QB sleepers: Post-preseason

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickett balled out in the preseason, leading a scoring drive every time he was on the field. He finished a combined 13-for-15 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns through three games. He didn’t throw any interceptions but also didn’t register any carries. Preseason results have to be taken with a grain of salt, but at the very least, it seems like there is a breath of fresh air in the offense. Pickett looked more comfortable and threaded the needle to Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth.

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy has been named the QB1 for the 49ers. The former Mr. Irrelevant will get his shot at securing the starting job for San Francisco. The team showed their faith in him when they traded away former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to thin out the depth chart. Purdy finished 9-of-14 for 138 yards through two games. He added two carries for 13 yards and a touchdown on the ground. If you trust the 49ers brass and coaching staff, you can roll the dice on Purdy, who is being drafted as the QB21.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson is heading into his rookie season with the Colts. This brings a lot of risk as rookie QBs aren’t known for producing in their first year. The Colts are listening to trade offers for star running back Jonathan Taylor, and Richardson has upside whether or not it goes through. He is a dual-threat quarterback and showed off his rushing ability in the preseason. Richardson ran the ball seven times for 42 yards and finished 13-of-29 passing for 145 yards with an INT. Richardson comes with risk, but we have seen quarterbacks’ fantasy value skyrocket if they can maintain a healthy dose of rushing.

Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints

I will be the first to say Carr didn’t look good for the Las Vegas Raiders last year, so I can see how you would be wary. He has a fresh start in NOLA and still has talent around him. Michael Thomas (for as long as he is healthy), Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams to lean on in a new offense. The main difference is that he may not automatically be playing from behind, as the Saints project to have an above-average defense. Carr could sneak back into fantasy relevance and would just be a super late-round draft pick.