How will touches be divided for Lions RBs in fantasy football?

The Detroit Lions will enter the 2023 season with a brand-new backfield. Out are Jamaal Williams and De’Andre Swift, enter David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions ranked 13th in rushing attempts and 11th in rushing yards last season. They will miss Williams and his 17 touchdowns, but the coaching staff feels like it needed an upgrade in the backfield due to a lot of missed opportunities from its backs last season.

Lions RB depth chart

Early-down back: David Montgomery

Third-down back: Jahmyr Gibbs

Goal-line back: David Montgomery

Change-of-pace back: Jahmyr Gibbs

What has preseason usage told us about Lions backfield?

The Lions' Nos. 1 and 2 backs are settled, but the biggest thing for them has been their competition for RB3. Justin Jackson looked primed for that role, but he unexpectedly retired. That leaves Reynolds, Benny Snell, Jermar Jefferson and Devine Ozigbo competing for the final spot. Reynolds seems to have the upper hand, but the team could also choose to bring on a fourth. Gibbs saw a few touches in game one, but Montgomery hasn’t played, the bulk of his work came during joint practices.

How might RB touches in 2023 be distributed?

Montgomery will be the bell cow and get the bulk of the carries. The Lions signed him in the offseason because they felt he could turn some of their four-yard runs into eight or nine-yard runs on a consistent basis. He will get plenty of opportunities to do so behind the Lions offensive line. Gibbs will be used as a weapon. He will take carries out of the backfield along with lining up as a receiver. In a PPR, he will be extremely valuable especially in the first six weeks of the season when Jameson Williams will be sidelined due to suspension.