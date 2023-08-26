Did Daniel Dubois hit Oleksandr Usyk with a low blow? [VIDEO]

In the fifth round of the heavyweight championship bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, Usyk went down hard with what at first appeared to be a low blow 28 seconds into the round.

Referee Luis Pabon certainly thought it was, as he gave the full five minutes for the top-ranked Ukranian to recover. But upon further review...

Is this a low blow from Daniel Dubois on Usyk?



Usyk was hurt and took the full 5 minutes that the referee allowed pic.twitter.com/MiGeIeCTp0 — Suzesport.com (@SuZeSport) August 26, 2023

That looks like a punch right on the belt line, and one that simply knocked Usyk down clean. And as stunned as Usyk looked, the massive favorite in this fight might have been in serious trouble if he wasn’t allowed to take all the time needed to recover.

The Ukrainian was certainly ahead on points in the bout so far, and the shot from Dubois might have stunned the official as much as it did the crowd and the victim.

Dubois closed as about +1300 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the live odds certainly dropped when fans realized the punch possibly should have been counted. Midway through the sixth round, Usyk had dropped to -500 and Dubois was +340 on the live line.