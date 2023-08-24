Donald Trump listed at 6’3, 215 lbs. Here are athletes at that same height and weight.

Donald Trump reported to Fulton County Jail on Thursday, where he was charged with 13 felony counts by District Attorney Fani Willis related to his conduct around the electoral college slate in the state of Georgia.

So, we’re a sports betting site. While some of us on staff here at DK Nation are total C-SPAN junkies, we’re not here to delve into the merits of the case. We have opinions, but follow us on Twitter if you’re interested.

What we’re here for is the listed height and weight of the 45th President, which is, uhhh... certainly questionable!

Donald J. Trump

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 215 pic.twitter.com/sYNXyJu8QO — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 24, 2023

While Trump was in office in June of 2020, his Navy doctor Sean P. Conley listed his weight at 244 lbs. That number was already up for some debate, and in the 31 months since leaving the White House it certainly doesn’t look like the famously McDonald’s friendly-POTUS has given up his love for the fast food.

To give you an idea, here are a few current athletes that would have the same physique as Trump if his stats are true.

Kenny Pickett, also making a brief appearance in Atlanta tonight, is listed at 6-3, 220. https://t.co/g7N14YovPg — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 24, 2023

Trump lost 25 pounds and grew one inch since his arraignment in April https://t.co/rOY47YnOY3 https://t.co/xmV3eGPQH8 pic.twitter.com/V3ZwGsSKNx — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) August 24, 2023

So you can understand our skepticism!

We’ll see if these numbers are later adjusted, as some entities in non-regulated jurisdictions suggested his weight might be more or less than 278.5 pounds! The WaPo might have the beginnings of an explanation as to how this is happening, but it’s also possible these are the stats that Trump or one of his representatives gave to someone processing his arrest.

So just like during NFL training camp or any college basketball media day, be sure to take all heights and weights with a grain of salt. But as of now, the leading Republican candidate for President in 2024 appears to have a body prepared for either entity.

Update 8:35 p.m. Longtime Trump chronicler Maggie Haberman of the Gray Lady points the finger at an unnamed Trump staffer for the stats.