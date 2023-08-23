Odds to win Republican Presidential nomination ahead of first debate in Wisconsin

Many of the candidates vying for the presidential nomination of the Republican Party gather for the first debate of the 2024 primary season on Wednesday evening. The event will be held at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, home of the Milwaukee Bucks as well as the 2024 GOP Convention next summer.

A total of eight candidates are expected to attend, having qualified by finishing with at least 1% of the vote in one of several nationwide and/or Iowa state polls, as well as having received a monetary donation from at least 40,000 Americans.

Fox News and the Fox Business Network will have live coverage of the event, and the Fox News website will also have full streaming coverage.

The expected candidates are in alphabetical order:

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former South Carolina Governor/UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott

Former President Donald Trump is also eligible to attend, but has chosen to skip the debate. However expect him as the heavy favorite for his third-straight Republican nomination to be a big focus of the content of the event.

With the specter of Trump looming over the event, expect plenty of fireworks between those on the stage looking to move into second in the polls. Also expect a range of answers about how to perceive the former President considering he has now been indicted four times in three states and in Washington D.C. during 2023, with trials expected to begin early in 2024 while primaries and caucuses are taking place.

While betting on elections is illegal in the United States, overseas markets often have wide-ranging action on the outcome of American voting. The Canadian province of Ontario is just one international hub where people can wager on the outcome of U.S. ballots, from President down to statewide and Congressional offices.

What is interesting about the pre-debate odds is that Gov. Doug Burgum isn’t even listed as a potential choice, and several potential candidates that aren’t even in the field have better odds than those that are already campaigning. Chief amongst those is Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who actually leads five of the eight candidates debating tonight on the odds board.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination as of August 23 from DraftKings Sportsbook in Ontario, Canada: