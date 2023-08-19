Odds for UFC 292: Sterling-O’Malley ahead of August 19 ESPN+ PPV

UFC 292 will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The card is headlined by a fight for the UFC Bantamweight Championship between defending champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2 title contender Sean O’Malley. The co-main event is for the women’s strawweight title between champion Zhang Weili and No. 5 title contender Amanda Lemos.
ESPN+ PPV will broadcast the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. The main preliminary card will be on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. The night of fights will begin with the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET
Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
UFC 292 odds
Main card
Aljamain Sterling: -258
Sean O’Malley: +210
Zhang Weili: -310
Amanda Lemos: +250
Neil Magny: +380
Ian Garry: -500
Marlon Vera: -198
Pedro Munhoz: +164
Preliminary card
Chris Weidman: +220
Brad Tavares: -270
Gregory Rodrigues: -355
Denis Tiuliulin: +280
Austin Hubbard: -180
Kurt Holobaugh: +150
Early Preliminary card
Andre Petroski: -238
Gerald Meerschaert: +195
Andrea Lee: +290
Natalia Silva: -355
Karine Silva: -148
Maryna Moroz: +124