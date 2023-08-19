Odds for UFC 292: Sterling-O’Malley ahead of August 19 ESPN+ PPV

UFC 292 will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The card is headlined by a fight for the UFC Bantamweight Championship between defending champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2 title contender Sean O’Malley. The co-main event is for the women’s strawweight title between champion Zhang Weili and No. 5 title contender Amanda Lemos.

ESPN+ PPV will broadcast the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. The main preliminary card will be on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. The night of fights will begin with the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC 292 odds

Main card

Aljamain Sterling: -258

Sean O’Malley: +210

Zhang Weili: -310

Amanda Lemos: +250

Neil Magny: +380

Ian Garry: -500

Marlon Vera: -198

Pedro Munhoz: +164

Preliminary card

Chris Weidman: +220

Brad Tavares: -270

Gregory Rodrigues: -355

Denis Tiuliulin: +280

Austin Hubbard: -180

Kurt Holobaugh: +150

Early Preliminary card

Andre Petroski: -238

Gerald Meerschaert: +195

Andrea Lee: +290

Natalia Silva: -355

Karine Silva: -148

Maryna Moroz: +124