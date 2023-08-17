 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 2

We break down the full list of odds for Week X of the 2023 NFL preseason.

By Pete Hernandez
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 10: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first quarter during the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The NFL preseason rolls along with the Week 2 slate from Thursday, Aug. 17 through Monday, Aug. 21. After a handful of notable performances in Week 1 resulted in some early, perhaps premature takeaways, the second week of preseason action should help solidify some realistic expectations for the coming year.

The first week of action was not kind to this year’s class of rookie signal-callers, as Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson each had an up-and-down debut with their respective teams. Conversely, it was the fourth-rounder out of Purdue in Aidan O’Connell that was efficient, having finished 15-for-18 for 141 yards, one touchdown, and a 117.8 passer rating against the 49ers.

Below are the odds for Week 2 of the NFL preseason courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 2 preseason odds

Browns vs. Eagles

Spread: Eagles -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Eagles -185, Browns +154
Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)

Panthers vs. Giants

Spread: Giants -3 (-110)
Moneyline: Giants -162, Panthers +136
Total: 39 (Over -110, Under -110)

Bengals vs. Falcons

Spread: Falcons -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Falcons -265, Team +215
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Jaguars vs. Lions

Spread: Jaguars -4 (-110)
Moneyline: Jaguars -198, Lions +164
Total: 39.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Dolphins vs. Texans

Spread: Texans -3 (-110)
Moneyline: Texans -162, Dolphins +136
Total: 39.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Bills vs. Steelers

Spread: Steelers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Steelers -142, Bills +120
Total: 40.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Bears vs. Colts

Spread: Colts -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Colts -185, Bears +154
Total: 40.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Buccaneers vs. Jets

Spread: Jets -2 (-110)
Moneyline: Jets -135, Bucs +114
Total: 37 (Over -110, Under -110)

Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Spread: Chiefs -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Chiefs -325, Cardinals +260
Total: 40 (Over -110, Under -110)

Patriots vs. Packers

Spread: Packers -3 (-112)
Moneyline: Packers -162, Patriots +136
Total: 37 (Over -110, Under -110)

Titans vs. Vikings

Spread: Titans -2 (-110)
Moneyline: Titans -135, Vikings +114
Total: 37.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Broncos vs. 49ers

Spread: Broncos -4 (-110)
Moneyline: Broncos -192, 49ers +160
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Raiders vs. Rams

Spread: Raiders -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Raiders -180, Rams +150
Total: 39.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Cowboys vs. Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -7 (-110)
Moneyline: Seahawks -290, Cowboys +235
Total: 40.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Saints vs. Chargers

Spread: Saints -3 (-115)
Moneyline: Team -170, Chargers +140
Total: 37.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Ravens vs. Commanders

Spread: Ravens -3 (-105)
Moneyline: Ravens -155, Commanders +130
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

More From DraftKings Network