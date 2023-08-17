NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 2

The NFL preseason rolls along with the Week 2 slate from Thursday, Aug. 17 through Monday, Aug. 21. After a handful of notable performances in Week 1 resulted in some early, perhaps premature takeaways, the second week of preseason action should help solidify some realistic expectations for the coming year.
The first week of action was not kind to this year’s class of rookie signal-callers, as Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson each had an up-and-down debut with their respective teams. Conversely, it was the fourth-rounder out of Purdue in Aidan O’Connell that was efficient, having finished 15-for-18 for 141 yards, one touchdown, and a 117.8 passer rating against the 49ers.
Below are the odds for Week 2 of the NFL preseason courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 2 preseason odds
Browns vs. Eagles
Spread: Eagles -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Eagles -185, Browns +154
Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)
Panthers vs. Giants
Spread: Giants -3 (-110)
Moneyline: Giants -162, Panthers +136
Total: 39 (Over -110, Under -110)
Bengals vs. Falcons
Spread: Falcons -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Falcons -265, Team +215
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Jaguars vs. Lions
Spread: Jaguars -4 (-110)
Moneyline: Jaguars -198, Lions +164
Total: 39.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Dolphins vs. Texans
Spread: Texans -3 (-110)
Moneyline: Texans -162, Dolphins +136
Total: 39.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Bills vs. Steelers
Spread: Steelers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Steelers -142, Bills +120
Total: 40.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Bears vs. Colts
Spread: Colts -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Colts -185, Bears +154
Total: 40.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Buccaneers vs. Jets
Spread: Jets -2 (-110)
Moneyline: Jets -135, Bucs +114
Total: 37 (Over -110, Under -110)
Chiefs vs. Cardinals
Spread: Chiefs -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Chiefs -325, Cardinals +260
Total: 40 (Over -110, Under -110)
Patriots vs. Packers
Spread: Packers -3 (-112)
Moneyline: Packers -162, Patriots +136
Total: 37 (Over -110, Under -110)
Titans vs. Vikings
Spread: Titans -2 (-110)
Moneyline: Titans -135, Vikings +114
Total: 37.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Broncos vs. 49ers
Spread: Broncos -4 (-110)
Moneyline: Broncos -192, 49ers +160
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Raiders vs. Rams
Spread: Raiders -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Raiders -180, Rams +150
Total: 39.5 (Over -112, Under -108)
Cowboys vs. Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks -7 (-110)
Moneyline: Seahawks -290, Cowboys +235
Total: 40.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Saints vs. Chargers
Spread: Saints -3 (-115)
Moneyline: Team -170, Chargers +140
Total: 37.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Ravens vs. Commanders
Spread: Ravens -3 (-105)
Moneyline: Ravens -155, Commanders +130
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)