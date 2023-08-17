NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 2

The NFL preseason rolls along with the Week 2 slate from Thursday, Aug. 17 through Monday, Aug. 21. After a handful of notable performances in Week 1 resulted in some early, perhaps premature takeaways, the second week of preseason action should help solidify some realistic expectations for the coming year.

The first week of action was not kind to this year’s class of rookie signal-callers, as Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson each had an up-and-down debut with their respective teams. Conversely, it was the fourth-rounder out of Purdue in Aidan O’Connell that was efficient, having finished 15-for-18 for 141 yards, one touchdown, and a 117.8 passer rating against the 49ers.

Below are the odds for Week 2 of the NFL preseason courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 2 preseason odds

Browns vs. Eagles

Spread: Eagles -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Eagles -185, Browns +154

Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)

Panthers vs. Giants

Spread: Giants -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants -162, Panthers +136

Total: 39 (Over -110, Under -110)

Bengals vs. Falcons

Spread: Falcons -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Falcons -265, Team +215

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Jaguars vs. Lions

Spread: Jaguars -4 (-110)

Moneyline: Jaguars -198, Lions +164

Total: 39.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Dolphins vs. Texans

Spread: Texans -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Texans -162, Dolphins +136

Total: 39.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Bills vs. Steelers

Spread: Steelers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Steelers -142, Bills +120

Total: 40.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Bears vs. Colts

Spread: Colts -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Colts -185, Bears +154

Total: 40.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Buccaneers vs. Jets

Spread: Jets -2 (-110)

Moneyline: Jets -135, Bucs +114

Total: 37 (Over -110, Under -110)

Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Spread: Chiefs -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Chiefs -325, Cardinals +260

Total: 40 (Over -110, Under -110)

Patriots vs. Packers

Spread: Packers -3 (-112)

Moneyline: Packers -162, Patriots +136

Total: 37 (Over -110, Under -110)

Titans vs. Vikings

Spread: Titans -2 (-110)

Moneyline: Titans -135, Vikings +114

Total: 37.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Broncos vs. 49ers

Spread: Broncos -4 (-110)

Moneyline: Broncos -192, 49ers +160

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Raiders vs. Rams

Spread: Raiders -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raiders -180, Rams +150

Total: 39.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Cowboys vs. Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -7 (-110)

Moneyline: Seahawks -290, Cowboys +235

Total: 40.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Saints vs. Chargers

Spread: Saints -3 (-115)

Moneyline: Team -170, Chargers +140

Total: 37.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Ravens vs. Commanders

Spread: Ravens -3 (-105)

Moneyline: Ravens -155, Commanders +130

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)