WR rankings for 2023 fantasy football dynasty leagues

There are two main formats for fantasy football, redraft and dynasty. Redraft means that you draft an entirely new team every year, and you do not retain any players. Dynasty leagues are different because once you draft your team, you will retain a set number of players for the following season. It could be a small number (commonly called keepers) or the entire roster. In dynasty, a player’s value is ever-changing based on their role in the offense, the teammates around them and if they are on the same team as a season ago.

This article is dedicated to how we are approaching the wide receiver position for half-PPR dynasty leagues heading into 2023.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 124 WRs in dynasty leagues

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has cemented himself as the top player in fantasy football. Through three seasons, he has played in 50 games and has totaled 4,825 yards 25 touchdowns and 324 receptions. Jefferson finished 2022 with 304.6 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring, edging out Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams by nearly 20 points.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase comes in at No. 2 with Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on his heels. Each player is expected to retain a high target share this season despite having other fantasy-relevant pieces in the offense.

One of the bigger surprises is Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown vaulting into the top five. His long-term outlook is uncertain, as the expectation is that Jared Goff won’t be his quarterback for much longer. He could turn in another good season or two to keep holding onto the starting gig, but in dynasty, you often look three or more years down the road. Still, St. Brown took that classic sophomore step forward last year and finished with 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

Rookie wide receivers are tough to value. Due to their age, they should be highly drafted, but they could begin their careers behind established pass-catchers, so it could take some time before they reach fantasy football relevance. This year’s class is a particularly tough case. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks), Jordan Addison (Vikings) and Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers). Smith-Njigba is expected to play at least this season behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Addison will be the No. 2 at best behind Jefferson, and Johnston will likely slot in behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. This caps their current upside, and drafting them over more established wide receivers is a gamble saying that you are betting on their development. I tend to be a little more measured with my expectations, so all three rookies are ranked well lower than their current ADP (average draft position).