TE PPR rankings for 2023 fantasy football

With the preseason underway, fantasy football is around the corner. Whether you are playing in a redraft or dynasty league, it’s time to look up your old login info and prepare for another season of scouring the waiver wire and agonizing over lineup decisions. Tight ends remain one of the toughest positions to handle, but we’ve got you covered. Here are our TE rankings for 2023 redraft fantasy football leagues that utilize PPR scoring.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 60 TE PPR

At this point we have Travis Kelce and then everyone else. Darren Waller, Mark Andrews and George Kittle have made runs at that top spot, but Kelce is in tier of his own and he makes for a great early round pick at a position that is often hard to fill in your fantasy lineups.

There are of course solid tight ends after Kelce, with Waller now in New York looking good with the Giants and Kittle and Andrews still in their prime. If I cant get one of the Top 3 tight ends in my rankings, I’ll more than likely double up on two tight ends I hope can out-perform their ADP. Players like Tyler Higbee and Hunter Henry are two I like to have productive seasons with a chance at good target numbers.

What I don’t want to do is get too enamored by sleeper tight ends like Chig Okonkwo, Greg Dulcich, Dalton Kincaid and the like. They all have good skill sets, but we just can’t rely on them getting consistent targets just yet.