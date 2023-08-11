Opening odds for Spain vs. Sweden matchup in World Cup 2023 semifinal

The first semifinal match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup is set. Spain and Sweden will face off on Tuesday, August 15 in Auckland, New Zealand. The match will kick off at 4 a.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Spain opened as a -110 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Sweden was installed as a +280 underdog. A regular time draw was listed at +225. There has been some movement since the initial opening with the line moving to Spain +100, draw +220, and Sweden +270, but that number has gone back and forth in the hours since opening.

This is Spain’s third time in the tournament and their first time advancing beyond the Round of 16. On the other hand, Sweden has played in every Women’s World Cup to date and this marks their fifth trip to the semifinals. They have won one of those semifinal matches, finishing as the runners-up in 2003. The other three years they lost the semifinals and won the third-place match.

This marks the first time these two sides will have met in the Women’s World Cup. Their last match against each other was a 2022 friendly that finished in a 1-1 draw.

Spain vs. Sweden moneyline odds (regular time)

Spain: -110

Draw: +225

Sweden: +280

Early pick: Spain -110

Spain look to be rounding into form at the perfect time, and have now broken through two excellent European defenses in succession. The Swedish team provides another challenge, and this might be the best bunch of the three opponents Spain has faced. However, La Roja are on fire right now and should do enough to advance to the final.

Spain vs. Sweden odds to advance

Spain: TBD

Sweden: TBD

Early pick: Spain

Even though Sweden have knocked off two major sides in USA and Japan over the first two knockout games, it’s hard to see them continuing to keep up this defensive performance. Spain have been able to sort through a lot of the problems from the Japan loss, and are the better overall side.