Tour de France results: Who won stage 8, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France wrapped up a hilly Stage 8 on Saturday that took the peloton from Libourne to Limoges in western France. Mads Pedersen won a sprint to the finish, narrowly edging out Jasper Philipsen. Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey with no changes to the top of the general classification. He has a 25 second lead over Tadej Pogačar.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 8. The peloton heads back into the mountains on Sunday with a 182.5-kilomter route starting in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat and wrapping in Puy de Dôme. That’s followed by a rest day on Monday.

Stage 8 top finishers