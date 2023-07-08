 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France results: Who won stage 8, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 8 on Saturday.

By David Fucillo
Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl-Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the stage eight of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 200.7km stage from Libourne to Limoges / #UCIWT / on July 08, 2023 in Limoges, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France wrapped up a hilly Stage 8 on Saturday that took the peloton from Libourne to Limoges in western France. Mads Pedersen won a sprint to the finish, narrowly edging out Jasper Philipsen. Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey with no changes to the top of the general classification. He has a 25 second lead over Tadej Pogačar.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 8. The peloton heads back into the mountains on Sunday with a 182.5-kilomter route starting in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat and wrapping in Puy de Dôme. That’s followed by a rest day on Monday.

Stage 8 top finishers

  1. Mads Pedersen — 4 hours, 12 minutes, 26 seconds
  2. Jasper Philipsen
  3. Wout van Aert
  4. Dylan Groenewegen
  5. Nils Eekhoff

